Acordis International Corp Proudly Announces New Reseller Partnership With Apple Inc.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL, April 23rd, 2025- Acordis, technology & Solutions provider, is announcing a strategic partnership with Apple, Inc by becoming an authorized reseller. This partnership marks another significant step in Acordis' commitment to offering best-in-class technology products and services to our clients.
At Acordis, we believe that success starts with smart partnerships and that's why we consistently align ourselves with the world's most trusted technology leaders. By adding Apple's renowned products and solutions to our portfolio, we are excited to offer even greater value, flexibility, and innovation to the businesses and communities we serve.
“We are thrilled to partner with Apple and bring their cutting-edge technology to our customers,” said Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis.“Our mission has always been to empower organizations with the tools they need to succeed, and this collaboration strengthens our ability to do just that.”
From MacBooks, iMac, and iPads to the full range of Apple business solutions, Acordis is now your trusted source for Apple products backed by the service, expertise, and support that define the Acordis experience.
About Acordis Technology & Solutions
Acordis is a leading provider of IT solutions, managed services, cybersecurity, print services, and digital transformation strategies. Recognized for our innovation and customer-centric approach, we proudly serve clients across industries, helping them achieve operational efficiency and business growth through technology.
To learn more about how Acordis can support your organization with Apple solutions, visit
