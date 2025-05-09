MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA)

1960 -- State of Kuwait joined the World Health Organization (WHO).

1968 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company exported the first shipment from Shuaiba Refinery to Japan.

1998 -- Head of the Palestinian Hamas movement, Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, arrived in Kuwait to be the first Palestinian official visiting the Gulf nation following the 1991 liberation of Kuwait from Iraq's occupation.

1998 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved establishment of a KD-50-million portfolio within the Industrial Bank to support small enterprises. The fund has a 20-year mandate.

2016 -- Kuwait Environment Public Authority won the environmental information system (eMISK) in a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.

2017 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah placed foundation stone of Kuwait International Airport's new Terminal, executed by Turkish Limak Construction. The ceremony was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

2018 -- Kuwait Information Ministry launched a service that would enable visually impaired to following TV.

2023 -- Kuwait Information Ministry launched smart phone application of the official gazette, Kuwait Al-Yaum.

2023 -- Kuwait SC won the Amir Football Cup for the 16th time in the club's history after defeating Kazma SC 3-0 in a clash held at Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium.