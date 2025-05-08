Proud Of Our Military, Nation Stands United: Samajwadi Party's Nadvi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) In the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohibbullah Nadvi on Friday lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their strong and decisive response to Pakistan's aggression following Operation Sindoor.

The Indian forces responded to unprovoked attacks from Pakistan firmly, gaining widespread support and admiration from across the nation. Terming the response as a "moment of pride for the entire nation", Nadvi emphasised the bravery and unity of the Indian people.

Speaking to IANS, Nadvi said, "It is a moment of pride for the whole country. We are all proud of our military, which is courageously giving a befitting reply to the enemy. Today, the entire nation stands united. Clearly, such action should have been taken a long time ago in response to Pakistan's shameful behaviour. Though delayed, this step was necessary."

He strongly remarked that India would not rest until Pakistan's terror infrastructure is dismantled completely.

"Until the terror factories in Pakistan are completely shut down, and until our armed forces achieve their objectives, we must remain firm. Today, we are proud that all political parties, all religions, and every Indian citizen are standing together. We salute the bravery of our soldiers," he added.

Nadvi's remarks come at a time when international concern is mounting over the possibility of an escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Addressing comments made by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who expressed hope that a nuclear war would be avoided, Nadvi responded firmly.

"Of course, no one wants a nuclear war. But for over 50 years, India has endured pain in Kashmir that no one else, not even the US, Russia, or any global power, can truly understand. We have warned Pakistan many times to abandon its path of terrorism. They did not listen, and now they are facing the consequences of their actions," Nadvi stated.

As tensions continue to rise, calls for international intervention to pressure Pakistan into dismantling terror networks have intensified.