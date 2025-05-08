403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India: Pakistan Targeted Military Stations, Threats Neutralised
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 8 (KUNA) -- India accused Pakistan on Thursday of targetting Indian military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in fresh escalation.
A statement from the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff of India said: "Military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International boundary in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones."
The defense sources added that the threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per standard operational procedures and no losses were incurred.
Meanwhile, media reports said that Pakistan targeted civilian and military areas with a swarm of drones, missiles and artillery shelling in several areas especially Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports of drone attacks and explosions in Pathankot in Punjab and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan prompted authorities to keep the areas on high alert.
Amid escalating tensions many north and western Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal announced closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of security personnel and administration staff.
Media reports also said that air services have been seriously hit as at least 24 airports located near India's border with Pakistan have been temporarily closed and all major airlines issued notification to the passengers informing cancellation or rerouting of flights.
Local media also reported that India has shot down two fighter jets of Pakistan and several drones were also intercepted. (end)
atk
A statement from the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff of India said: "Military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International boundary in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones."
The defense sources added that the threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per standard operational procedures and no losses were incurred.
Meanwhile, media reports said that Pakistan targeted civilian and military areas with a swarm of drones, missiles and artillery shelling in several areas especially Jammu and Kashmir.
Reports of drone attacks and explosions in Pathankot in Punjab and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan prompted authorities to keep the areas on high alert.
Amid escalating tensions many north and western Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal announced closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of security personnel and administration staff.
Media reports also said that air services have been seriously hit as at least 24 airports located near India's border with Pakistan have been temporarily closed and all major airlines issued notification to the passengers informing cancellation or rerouting of flights.
Local media also reported that India has shot down two fighter jets of Pakistan and several drones were also intercepted. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment