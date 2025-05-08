Clean Remedies Announces Memorial Day Sale Honoring Veterans, Military, And Frontline Workers

Clean Remedies offers a variety of tinctures, oils, gummies, and more, both online and in stores.

Clean Remedies' Delta 9 THC Gummies are crafted with a 5:1 ratio of CBD to Delta 9 THC to ensure an enjoyable and relaxing experience.

Clean Remedies is proud to announce its upcoming Memorial Day Sale of 25% off sitewide, taking place from May 23 to May 26, 2025.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Remedies, a wellness company known for its plant-based and hemp-derived products , announces its upcoming Memorial Day Sale, which will offer 25% off sitewide from May 23 to May 26, 2025. As a company rooted in wellness and community values, Clean Remedies is using this occasion not only to offer customers limited-time savings but also to pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve.

Memorial Day marks a time of remembrance for the lives lost in military service, and Clean Remedies recognizes the importance of honoring those sacrifices. The company also extends its gratitude to active-duty military members, veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers - individuals who dedicate their lives to protecting, serving, and supporting others. To that end, Clean Remedies has an ongoing discount program for these groups , which will remain active during the Memorial Day sale period.

Clean Remedies is WBENC certified and an advocate for wellness practices that prioritize both mental and physical health. The company is also a proud supporter of organizations like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Mission 22, which focuses on combating veteran suicide. These commitments reflect the company's broader mission: to make wellness more accessible while giving back to those who protect and uplift our communities.

In line with its values, Clean Remedies ensures all of its products are crafted with sun-grown hemp and are rigorously lab-tested for quality and safety. Their selection includes a variety of natural wellness offerings designed to support daily balance and relaxation. The Memorial Day Sale will provide an opportunity for both new and returning customers to explore these offerings at a reduced price.

Clean Remedies continues to grow as a trusted name in the wellness space by staying committed to clean ingredients, accessible wellness, and mindful living. The Memorial Day Sale is one more example of how the company uses its platform not only to offer high-quality products but also to make a meaningful impact in its community.

Customers can also find special offers during this time at .

Meredith Farrow

Clean Remedies

+1 216-777-3133

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Our Clean Remedies Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.