Bubo Defense Proud To Join XRT's Elite Team Delivering The Future Of USMC Maintenance Training

An elite team assembled by XR Training (XRT), selected to deliver the next-gen United States Marine Corps Suite of Training Systems for ACV Maintenance.

ORLANDO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bubo Defense is honored to be part of the elite team assembled by XR Training (XRT), selected to deliver the next generation United States Marine Corps Suite of Training Systems for ACV Maintenance. This award marks a major leap forward in immersive, data-enabled training – and we are proud to contribute to a collaboration built on innovation, precision, and purpose.XRT: Raising the barAt the core of this program is XRT, whose leadership in immersive learning systems continues to redefine how readiness is built across the defense community. XRT's ability to deliver mission-aligned solutions – and to assemble a team of top-tier partners – is a testament to their vision and impact.Meet the Team Behind the MissionEach organization on this team brings deep domain expertise to a fully integrated training ecosystem:1. Theory StudiosCreators of immersive 3D modeling and virtual environments, enabling visually rich and mission-authentic training simulations.2. EnludioDevelopers of immersive learning environments, digital twin platforms, and software systems that host and orchestrate the entire simulation experience.3. Talon SimulationsProviders of high-fidelity motion simulation hardware that brings physical realism to immersive training scenarios.4. RedShredExperts in secure content and data management infrastructure, organizing unstructured data into accessible, mission-relevant knowledge.5. Direct DimensionsSpecialists in precision 3D scanning and model generation, translating real-world equipment into detailed, training-ready digital assets.6. Hatch ExhibitsBuilders of physical system fabrication and integration, delivering durable, mission- aligned training structures for hands-on engagement.7. Bubo DefenseFocused on interactive systems integration, instructional performance enablement, andadaptive learning measurement to ensure the system drives real impact for both Marine instructors and learners.Advancing Digital Transformation with Intelligence and PrecisionThis partnership is not just about deploying technology – it's about building a learning system that is adaptive, measurable, and deeply connected to operational realities. Bubo Defense is proud to support this initiative by helping align instructional objectives with digital capabilities – ensuring the immersive training simulations are functional, teachable, and accountable to training outcomes.We are especially focused on helping the Marine Corps gain actionable insights into how learners progress, how instructors teach, and how the training itself evolves over time. A Collaborative Mission with Measurable Impact Together, this team is building more than a training platform – we are creating a future-ready foundation for Marine Corps learning, one that scales with complexity and responds to feedback in real time.To our partners – XRT, Theory Studios, Enludio, Talon Simulations, RedShred, Direct Dimensions, and Hatch Exhibits – thank you for your leadership and trust. We're honored to be building this future with you.Let's get to work!!

