WSP Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name
| Votes
For
| % Votes
For
| Votes
Against
| % Votes
Against
|Christopher Cole
|107,323,543
|98.49
|%
|1,648,352
|1.51
|%
|Martine Ferland
|108,689,506
|99.74
|%
|282,390
|0.26
|%
|Eric Lamarre
|108,849,778
|99.89
|%
|122,118
|0.11
|%
|Alexandre L'Heureux
|108,915,064
|99.95
|%
|56,832
|0.05
|%
|Suzanne Rancourt
|108,897,030
|99.93
|%
|74,944
|0.07
|%
|Linda Smith-Galipeau
|106,762,934
|97.97
|%
|2,209,039
|2.03
|%
|Macky Tall
|108,848,437
|99.89
|%
|123,537
|0.11
|%
|Claude Tessier
|108,524,812
|99.59
|%
|447,162
|0.41
|%
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Following the vote at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, or until their successor is appointed, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|107,816,128
|98.88
|%
|1,218,856
|1.12
|%
NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP's executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives. Following the vote at the Meeting, such an advisory resolution was adopted.
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|104,932,101
|96.29
|%
|4,039,873
|3.71
|%
As mentioned in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2025, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.
The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation's website () under“Investors” and filed on SEDAR+ ( ).
About WSP
WSP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 73,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together, they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, mining, and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).
|For more information, please contact:
|
Quentin Weber
Global Head, Investor Relations
WSP Global Inc.
...
Phone: 438-843-7519
