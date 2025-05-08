Kallas Confirms EU Foreign Ministers' Visit To Ukraine On May 9

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European top diplomats will visit Ukraine on May 9 to discuss support for the defense industry and agree on the political conditions for the establishment of the International Tribunal for the Punishment of War Crimes and the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated today in Warsaw during a press conference following the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, reports Ukrinform.

Sybiha briefson agreement with United States

“Tomorrow we are going to Ukraine (to Lviv - ed.), and we are going to make available EUR 1 billion for Ukraine's defense industry. This is very important for Ukraine. We will also tomorrow give the final political endorsement for the establishment of the Tribunal for War Crimes and the Crime of Aggression. There will be no impunity, there will be accountability for the crimes committed, also for those who have actually started this war," Kallas said.

Meanwhile, during a press conference in Warsaw, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Polish EU Presidency, Radosław Sikorski, noted that on May 9, European government officials will arrive in Lviv to discuss the aforementioned issues.

As reported earlier, an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Gymnich format took place today in Warsaw, under the auspices of the Polish EU Presidency. The first issue that the European ministers considered was the situation of Ukraine and efforts for a peaceful settlement that could be acceptable to both Ukraine and the European side.

Photo: Philippe STIRNWEISS/ EP