BTC AND THE NATIONAL POLICE FCU LAUNCH SEASON TWO OF FACING EVIL: A COP's STORY OF MURDER, MAYHEM AND THE AFTERMATH

Catching the bad guy isn't the end of the story

Season Two of true-crime podcast being launched during Police Week.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bator Training & Consulting, Inc., the founder of the Police Officers' Credit Union Association, has once again partnered with the National Police FCU to launch season two of the podcast Facing Evil: A Cop's Story of Murder, Mayhem and the Aftermath.The podcast will be available on all major platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts on May 11, 2025 in conjunction with the start of Police Week. Like season one, Facing Evil: A Cop's Story of Murder, Mayhem and the Aftermath is based upon the book of the same name written by Scott J. Brown and Victoria M. Newman.The podcast was produced by Kenneth C. Bator, Owner of Bator Training & Consulting and former True-Crime Category Director for Podcast Magazine.“Season Two of Facing Evil is definitely a different type of true-crime podcast,” says Bator.“In Season One, while we dug into the awful day of October 24, 2014, when two police officers tragically lost their lives, Season Two goes beyond to take a deep look at the aftermath those deaths caused. When it comes to police work it's rarely 'Hey, we caught the bad guy and everyone lives happily ever after.' There is real trauma for law-enforcement families after a tragedy like this. As the producer, I hope that the public gets some real insight into that through this podcast.”“A huge thank you to the National Police FCU,” Bator added.“Without their tremendous support this podcast would probably not have been produced.”Season One of Facing Evil: A Cop's Story of Murder, Mayhem and the Aftermath can be found on Spotify:And most major podcast platforms. Additional information on the podcast can be obtained by contacting Kenneth Bator at 630-854-6380 or ....Established in 2001, BTC is the founder and owner of the Police Officers' Credit Union Association and offers a multitude of services in the areas of branding, culture building, and strategic planning. Further information on the firm can be found at .

