Acentra Health Supports Utah In Securing CMS Certification For Medicaid Enterprise System Modernization

MCLEAN, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health , a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, today celebrates the state of Utah and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for achieving Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) certification of the Provider Reimbursement Information System for Medicaid (PRISM).

This achievement affirms the successful modernization of Utah Medicaid's core claims payment and eligibility system, designed, built, and implemented in partnership with Acentra Health.

Utah's accomplishment recognizes the significance of selecting the right partner to implement a modern, modular, and configurable system and help pave the way to CMS certification.“This milestone reflects the power of public-private collaboration in delivering modern, mission-critical healthcare systems,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health.“Utah had a bold vision for what a next-generation Medicaid Enterprise System (MES) platform could look like, and together we made it a reality. With PRISM fully certified, the state is positioned to serve providers and members with greater efficiency, reliability, and responsiveness.”

Since August 2024, the system has achieved 99.5% production uptime and maintained a perfect record of error-free data file submissions to the federal government.

PRISM was developed in close collaboration with state staff and uses Acentra Health's evoBrixSM platform to support core Medicaid operations, including provider management, claims processing, member eligibility, and financial reporting. The final CMS certification validates the last major release, claims, and related modules, completing a multi-phase rollout. The state's Provider Services Module, also implemented by Acentra Health, was the first in the nation to receive CMS' new outcomes-based streamlined modular certification.

“Utah is committed to further enhancing the state's healthcare system through partnerships that harness innovation, improve efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens for our providers,” said Spencer Cox, Governor of Utah.“Our collaboration with Acentra Health to develop and certify PRISM demonstrates what's possible when government and industry work together toward meaningful outcomes. This is good governance in action-modernizing systems to better serve Utahns today and in the future.”

“This certification marks a critical step forward in how we serve the people of Utah,” said Tracy S. Gruber, Executive Director, Utah Department of Health and Human Services.“PRISM is more than a system. It's the digital backbone of a healthcare safety net that supports hundreds of thousands of Utahns. Acentra Health's expertise was essential in helping us meet our current demand and future-proof our Medicaid infrastructure.”

Across the country, other Acentra Health client achievements include:



Deployed and certified Provider Management Systems in Illinois and a shared system for Arizona and Hawaii.

Implemented Wyoming's Medicaid Benefit Management System in 19 months, which set the record for the fastest MES implementation, and received CMS certification in 2023. Developed the first cloud-based MES with Washington's ProviderOne platform.



