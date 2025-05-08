Power Strip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Belkin, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, ABB, Panasonic, Delixi Electric, Falconer Electronics & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the need for power quality protection rises in homes and industries, the market flourishes with offerings for tech-savvy devices like PCs and LED TVs. The work-from-home trend bolsters demand, while North America and Asia Pacific lead market growth. Explore comprehensive market analysis for actionable insights and future trends. Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Strip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Smart Power Strip, Common Power Strip), By Protection Type (Surge Protection, Fuse-based Protection), By Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power strip market size is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2030. With the rise in disposable income, there has been a surge in the demand for electrical equipment with advanced technology, which is the major factor driving the market growth. The need for power quality protection equipment is becoming essential as the use of electronic equipment is increasing in the residential sector, corporations, and manufacturing facilities.

The need for power protectors for individual equipment as well as the entire facility is increasing as surges and transient voltages impact profitability and productivity. In recent years, the market, once dominated by household appliances, has branched out into a massive range of different offerings. The demand for sophisticated and highly technological appliances and such as personal computers, LED televisions, printers, washing machines, microwaves, and industrial equipment is increasing rapidly.

The adoption of technologically advanced equipment such as laptops, LCDs, washing machines, and LED televisions in emerging countries is driving the demand for technologically advanced power strips. Power Strip Market Report Highlights

Common power strips dominated the power strip industry with a revenue share of 56.7% in 2024. Smart power strips are expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Surge protection dominated the power strip market in 2024 and is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Fuse-based protection is expected to experience notable growth over the forecast period.

The commercial sector dominated the power strip market with the highest revenue share in 2024. The household sector is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America power strip market dominated the global market in 2024 with revenue share of 34.3%. The high adoption of electronic devices across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors drives the region's leadership. The Asia Pacific power strip market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The China power strip market dominated the Asia Pacific market in 2024. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Power strip Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

Chapter 4. Power strip Market: Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Smart power strip

4.5. Common power strip

4.6. Specialized power strip

Chapter 5. Power strip Market: Protection Type Business Analysis

5.1. Protection Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Protection Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Protection Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Surge protection

5.5. Fuse-based protection

5.6. Other

Chapter 6. Power strip Market: Application Business Analysis

6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Application Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Household

6.5. Commercial

6.6. Industrial

Chapter 7. Power strip Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles



General Electric Company

Belkin

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Schneider Electric

Legrand

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens

ABB

Panasonic corporation

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Delixi Electric Falconer Electronics

