Power Strip Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030, With Belkin, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, ABB, Panasonic, Delixi Electric, Falconer Electronics & More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$17.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Power strip Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
Chapter 4. Power strip Market: Type Business Analysis
4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Type Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Smart power strip
4.5. Common power strip
4.6. Specialized power strip
Chapter 5. Power strip Market: Protection Type Business Analysis
5.1. Protection Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Protection Type Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Protection Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Surge protection
5.5. Fuse-based protection
5.6. Other
Chapter 6. Power strip Market: Application Business Analysis
6.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Application Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Household
6.5. Commercial
6.6. Industrial
Chapter 7. Power strip Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Participant Overview
8.2. Company Market Position Analysis
8.3. Company Categorization
8.4. Strategy Mapping
8.5. Company Profiles
- General Electric Company Belkin Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. Schneider Electric Legrand Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens ABB Panasonic corporation Cyber Power Systems, Inc. Delixi Electric Falconer Electronics
