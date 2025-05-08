James Hardie Building Products Inc. Announces Exclusive Agreement With Mckinley Homes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This exclusive collaboration reflects McKinley Homes' dedication to building high-quality homes with long-lasting curb appeal while supporting James Hardie's commitment to provide innovative and durable exterior solutions to homeowners.

"Working with James Hardie allows us to deliver elevated design and performance in every home we build," said Mary Mead, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at McKinley Homes. "This exclusive agreement ensures our homeowners benefit from the durability, beauty, and reliability that Hardie® products are known for."

Hardie® siding products are non-combustible**, do not appeal to pests, and resist damage from water and extreme weather. The wide range of colors and styles offer homeowners both timeless and contemporary design options, backed by trusted protection.

"We're proud to be the exclusive siding and trim supplier for McKinley Homes," said Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America. "This agreement brings together two companies focused on quality and innovation, extending the reach of Hardie® products to even more communities throughout the Southeast and beyond."

With this exclusive collaboration in effect through 2027, James Hardie and McKinley Homes are committed to delivering homes that blend exceptional design with enduring performance-raising the standard for new residential construction.

*Based on Freedonia 2022 Global Siding (Cladding) demand estimates and James Hardie sales in North America

**Hardie® siding complies with ASTM E136 as a noncombustible cladding. Noncombustible siding, when combined with other fire mitigation measures, can help harden a home against external fire..

James Hardie Building Products Inc.

James Hardie truly represents What The Best Are Made OfTM . As the #1 brand of siding in North America, James Hardie offers exterior solutions and accessories for every style. Hardie® products deliver resilient beauty and endless design possibilities, with trusted protection and low maintenance. Hardie® products are noncombustible and stand up to weather while empowering homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. The company proudly employs a diverse workforce of over 3,700 employees in North America.

About McKinley Homes

McKinley Homes US, LLC, is a land developer and builder based in Atlanta, GA that specializes in real estate development and vertical construction. Founded in 2016, the McKinley Homes development and home building team has more than 45 years of experience completing more than 20,000 lots/homes and building various commercial and residential communities, including townhome and single-family subdivisions, office buildings, apartment complexes, and multi-family high-rises. McKinley Homes currently has projects in Atlanta, Alabama, New York, North Carolina, Houston, and Tennessee. With over 6,000 lots currently owned, McKinley is poised to continue its growth throughout the United States.

