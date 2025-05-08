Boston Beer Company Expands Cannabis Beverage Lineup For Summer With New Teapot Iced Teas And Emerald Hour Cocktails

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TeaPot Launches New 10mg THC Rosin-Infused Iced Tea, while Emerald Hour Expands Into British Columbia and Adds Two New Cannabis Cocktail Styles

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBCCC Inc, the Canadian-based subsidiary of The Boston Beer Company, is elevating summer for Canadians with new offerings from its cannabis brands TeaPot and Emerald Hour.

TeaPot Introduces Rosin-Infused Iced Tea with 10mg of THC

Since launching in 2022, TeaPot cannabis iced tea has become one of the most popular cannabis beverage brands in Canada and is now expanding its offerings into the full-potency segment. TeaPot's new Rosin-Infused Lemon Black Iced Tea contains 10mg of THC and is infused with solventless cannabis extract for a full-spectrum experience.

“With 10mg of full-spectrum solventless THC, this non-carbonated Lemon Black Iced Tea is twice as potent as the original TeaPot without compromising its award-winning taste,” said Paul Weaver, Boston Beer's head of cannabis, who is based in Toronto.

TeaPot's 10mg Rosin-Infused Iced Tea is sold in single-serve 355ml cans and is now available in dispensaries across British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Ontario, with more markets to follow.

Emerald Hour Adds Two New Cocktail Recipes and Expands into British Columbia

Emerald Hour, the non-alcoholic cannabis cocktail brand from Boston Beer, is launching two new summer recipes and expanding its availability into British Columbia.

New Agave, Lime, & Sea Salt Emerald Hour is an expertly crafted cannabis cocktail infused with 10mg of full-spectrum THC sourced from live rosin and cannabis diamonds. Inspired by a classic flavour combination, try it on the rocks with a bit of salt on the rim.

New Lime & Mint Emerald Hour is a refreshing cannabis cocktail infused with 10mg of full-spectrum THC from live rosin and cannabis diamonds. Inspired by Havana, this citrusy summer beverage offers a well-balanced take on the classic Cuban recipe.

“These Cali-sober, non-alcoholic THC cocktails are the perfect choice for consumers seeking a booze-free happy hour this summer,” said Weaver.“Emerald Hour's expansion into British Columbia underscores a growing trend across Canada as drinkers look for new options in traditionally alcohol-dominant occasions. Cheers to more choices!”

TeaPot Iced Teas and Emerald Hour Cannabis Cocktails are both produced at Peak Processing Solutions (Windsor, Ontario) and available in dispensaries across Canada.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio.

In 2021, Boston Beer established a Canadian-based subsidiary (BBCCC, Inc.) to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub focused on non-alcoholic cannabis beverages. For more information, please visit our website at , which includes links to our respective brand websites.

