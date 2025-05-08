'Mosques, Madrassas Open For Displaced Border Residents In Jammu Region'

“We have set up this camp in view of the tense situation on the borders so that there is no shortage of blood in our hospitals.... Islam teaches us that saving one life is like saving the entire humanity,” Ahmad, who is also the head of the institute, said.

He said the country and its people need them at this crucial juncture and they have come forward to donate blood for those injured on the borders.

“We have kept our madrassas (Islamic seminaries) and masjids ready for the border residents if they are to be relocated. It is the teachings of Islam and we are adhering to it. If we can save a human life, we are saving the humanity,” Ahmad said.

He said both teachers and students are voluntarily donating blood and more than 50 units have so far been collected which will be deposited in the blood bank of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu.

“We are ready to extend our support to people irrespective of their religion. We are there to cooperate with anyone, whether it is someone from the administration or from the public,” he said.

Many mosques and madrassas across the Jammu region are affiliated with the Markaz.

Volunteers and political activists organised blood-donation camps at different places over the past two days, while the Jammu High Court Bar Association is also planning to hold such an event in the district court complex here on Friday.

“In this current time of conflict, understanding its responsibility towards humanity, the association is organising a blood-donation camp to meet the shortage of blood in the blood banks at Jammu,” the lawyers' body said, requesting members to come forward and voluntarily donate blood.