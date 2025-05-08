Rett Syndrome Pipeline Analysis Report 2025: Comprehensive Insights Into 20+ Companies, 20+ Pipeline Drugs And The Therapeutics Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rett Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2025" clinical trials has been added tooffering.This report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Rett Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Rett Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Rett Syndrome.This segment of the Rett Syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Blarcamesine: Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Blarcamesine is a small molecule, orally administered drug that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting SIMGAR1 and muscarinic receptors that is pivotal to restoring cellular homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity. The drug candidate has received Fast Track designation, Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation from the FDA. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

TSHA-102: Taysha GTx

TSHA-102 is a self-complementary intrathecal delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation. TSHA-102 is constructed from a neuronal specific promoter, MECP2, a gene essential for neuronal and synaptic function in the brain. TSHA-102 utilizes a novel miRNA-Responsive Auto-Regulatory Element (miRARE) platform designed to regulate cellular MECP2 expression. TSHA-102 has received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been granted Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

NGN-401: Neurogene

NGN-401 is an investigational AAV9 gene therapy being developed as a one line treatment for Rett syndrome. It is the first clinical candidate to deliver the full-length human MECP2 gene under the control of Neurogene's EXACT technology. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Rett Syndrome.

Rett Syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Rett Syndrome drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Rett Syndrome

There are approx. 12+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Rett Syndrome. The companies which have their Rett Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Phases

The report covers around 15+ products under different phases of clinical development like:



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of



Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Rett Syndrome pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Rett Syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Rett Syndrome drugs.

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:



How many companies are developing Rett Syndrome drugs?

How many Rett Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Rett Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Rett Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Rett Syndrome and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Executive Summary

Rett Syndrome: Overview



Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Rett Syndrome - The Publisher's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Blarcamesine: Anavex Life Sciences Corp



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

TSHA-102: Taysha GTx



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Rett Syndrome Key Companies

Rett Syndrome Key Products

Rett Syndrome - Unmet Needs

Rett Syndrome - Market Drivers and Barriers

Rett Syndrome - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Rett Syndrome Analyst Views

Rett Syndrome Key Companies

