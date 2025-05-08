Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nykredit Realkredit A/S Publishes New Prospectus - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2025-05-08 03:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen


Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes new prospectus

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes a new prospectus – Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 for the issuance of European covered bonds (premium), European covered bonds and bonds issued in pursuance of section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 is available for download in Danish and will be available in English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The Base Prospectus can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21, or Birna Arnbjarnardóttir, Attorney-at-law, tel + 45 44 55 16 90.

Attachments

  • Nykredit Realkredit publishes new Base Prospektus 8 May 2025
  • Base Prospectus 8 May 2025_EN

MENAFN08052025004107003653ID1109522342

