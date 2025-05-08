Nykredit Realkredit A/S Publishes New Prospectus - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes a new prospectus – Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 for the issuance of European covered bonds (premium), European covered bonds and bonds issued in pursuance of section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 is available for download in Danish and will be available in English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The Base Prospectus can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21, or Birna Arnbjarnardóttir, Attorney-at-law, tel + 45 44 55 16 90.
