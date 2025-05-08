403
OMRAN Group launches the 2025 Oman Kite Festival
6 May 2025, Muscat – In a significant step to cement Oman's position on the global map of adventure and sports tourism, Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), in collaboration with Oman Sail, announced the launch of the Oman Kite Festival 2025. The event will take place from July 15 to 24, 2025, starting from Barr Al Hikman and concluding at Ras Al Hadd, traversing some of the most picturesque coastal regions of the Sultanate.
Sultan Sulaiman Al Khudoori, Assets Manager at OMRAN Group emphasized that the festival aligns with OMRAN Group’s strategy to diversify tourism experiences and unlock the potential of Oman’s exceptional natural assets. He noted that the strong momentum generated by last year’s downwinder races served as a driving force for scaling up the event this year, both in geographical scope and event duration. The expanded format is expected to attract a larger number of international athletes and deliver a richer tourism offering that reflects the diversity of Oman’s coastal environments.
Shaima Said Al Asmi, events specialist at Oman Sail stated that the festival marks a major milestone in the development of marine sports in Oman. He highlighted the country's ideal coastal conditions—ranging from ecological variety to favorable wind and weather—and noted that the participation of elite international kitesurfing brings a new dimension to the festival and strengthens Oman’s positioning as a top destination for water-based adventure tourism.
The festival will feature a series of races, including the multi-stage “Downwinder” race, which unfolds over four phases: from Barr Al Hikman to Masirah Island, from Masirah to Ras Al Ruwais, then from the Pink Lagoons to Al Ashkharah, and finally from Ras Al Jinz to Ras Al Hadd. Complementing the main event are additional competitions, such as the Kite Course Race at Barr Al Hikman, Coastal Race at Masirah Island, and Slalom Race at Ras Al Hadd. On the sidelines, the festival will offer family-friendly activities and an SME exhibition at Ashkharah Municipal Park.
Serving as a dynamic platform to showcase Oman’s breathtaking coastal and marine landscapes, the Oman Kite Festival 2025 contributes to boosting tourism activity and reinforcing Oman’s reputation as a premier destination for international sporting events. The initiative also aims to promote underexplored destinations, support domestic tourism, and expand the reach of adventure and experience-based travel across the Sultanate.
