Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Smart Education Conference 2025 Set To Redefine The Future Of Learning Organized By Ibeforum 14Th15th May 2025 Pullman Doha West Bay, Qatar


2025-05-08 02:30:18
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Doha, Qatar – IBEForuM proudly announces the Qatar Smart Education Conference 2025 , taking place on 14th and 15th May at the renowned Pullman Doha West Bay . With over 900+ global delegates , 30 leading sponsors , and 30+ media partners , this event is poised to become one of the region's most impactful gatherings focused on the digital transformation of education.


In alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 , the conference serves as a strategic platform to foster innovation, exchange best practices, and accelerate the adoption of smart technologies in education. Delegates from across the globe will converge in Doha to explore how modern tools and digital frameworks are shaping the classrooms and campuses of tomorrow. Key Themes:
  • Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Education
  • Smart Infrastructure: Connected Classrooms & Campuses
  • Data-Driven Learning: Analytics & Adaptive Education
  • Augmented & Virtual Reality in Teaching
  • Gamification & Interactive Pedagogy
  • Digital Inclusion, Accessibility & Equity
  • Cybersecurity in EdTech Environments
  • Sustainable & Scalable Digital Education Policies
Key Highlights:

900+ Global Delegates representing 20+ countries
30 Strategic Sponsors showcasing innovative technologies and solutions
30+ Trusted Media Partners amplifying the event's global reach
High-Level Keynotes by Ministers, Global EdTech Leaders, and Innovators
Interactive Panel Discussions and Roundtables with Sector Experts
Live Product Demonstrations and Smart Classroom Setups
Start-Up Innovation Zone featuring cutting-edge education ventures
Networking Lounges & B2B Matchmaking Sessions Who Should Attend:
  • Ministers of Education & Government Officials
  • School & University Leaders and Administrators
  • EdTech Companies, Startups & Innovators
  • Curriculum Developers and Digital Content Experts
  • Investors, Consultants & Policy Think Tanks
  • ICT Managers, Researchers & Academic Professionals

This conference is a must-attend for anyone working at the intersection of education and technology. Attendees will walk away with strategic insights, practical tools, and valuable international connections. Register Now!

Be part of the region's leading Smart Education Summit.
📍 Venue: Pullman Doha West Bay, Qatar
📅 Dates: 14th & 15th May 2025
🌐 Register Today: [Insert Registration Link] 📞 For Group Bookings, Speaking Opportunities, or Sponsorship Enquiries: [Insert Contact Email] | [Insert Phone Number]

🎫 Limited seats available. Early registration recommended.

Sponsorship Oppertunity :
Imroze Shaik
Director
...

Speaking Oppertunity:

Arif Ulla

Director

...

Follow us: #QatarSmartEd2025 . Stay connected for real-time updates, announcements.

