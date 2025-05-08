Qatar Smart Education Conference 2025 Set To Redefine The Future Of Learning Organized By Ibeforum 14Th15th May 2025 Pullman Doha West Bay, Qatar

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– IBEForuM proudly announces the, taking place onat the renowned. With over, and, this event is poised to become one of the region's most impactful gatherings focused on the digital transformation of education.



Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Education

Smart Infrastructure: Connected Classrooms & Campuses

Data-Driven Learning: Analytics & Adaptive Education

Augmented & Virtual Reality in Teaching

Gamification & Interactive Pedagogy

Digital Inclusion, Accessibility & Equity

Cybersecurity in EdTech Environments Sustainable & Scalable Digital Education Policies

In alignment with Qatar's digital education vision, the conference serves as a strategic platform to foster innovation, exchange best practices, and accelerate the adoption of smart technologies in education. Delegates from across the globe will converge in Doha to explore how modern tools and digital frameworks are shaping the classrooms and campuses of tomorrow.



Ministers of Education & Government Officials

School & University Leaders and Administrators

EdTech Companies, Startups & Innovators

Curriculum Developers and Digital Content Experts

Investors, Consultants & Policy Think Tanks ICT Managers, Researchers & Academic Professionals

representing 20+ countries showcasing innovative technologies and solutions amplifying the event's global reach by Ministers, Global EdTech Leaders, and Innovators and Roundtables with Sector Experts and Smart Classroom Setups featuring cutting-edge education ventures

This conference is a must-attend for anyone working at the intersection of education and technology. Attendees will walk away with strategic insights, practical tools, and valuable international connections. Register Now!

Be part of the region's leading Smart Education Summit. Pullman Doha West Bay, Qatar 14th & 15th May 2025

🎫 Limited seats available. Early registration recommended.

