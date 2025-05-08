403
Qatar Smart Education Conference 2025 Set To Redefine The Future Of Learning Organized By Ibeforum 14Th15th May 2025 Pullman Doha West Bay, Qatar
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Doha, Qatar – IBEForuM proudly announces the Qatar Smart Education Conference 2025 , taking place on 14th and 15th May at the renowned Pullman Doha West Bay . With over 900+ global delegates , 30 leading sponsors , and 30+ media partners , this event is poised to become one of the region's most impactful gatherings focused on the digital transformation of education.
In alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 , the conference serves as a strategic platform to foster innovation, exchange best practices, and accelerate the adoption of smart technologies in education. Delegates from across the globe will converge in Doha to explore how modern tools and digital frameworks are shaping the classrooms and campuses of tomorrow. Key Themes:
✅ 30 Strategic Sponsors showcasing innovative technologies and solutions
✅ 30+ Trusted Media Partners amplifying the event's global reach
✅ High-Level Keynotes by Ministers, Global EdTech Leaders, and Innovators
✅ Interactive Panel Discussions and Roundtables with Sector Experts
✅ Live Product Demonstrations and Smart Classroom Setups
✅ Start-Up Innovation Zone featuring cutting-edge education ventures
✅ Networking Lounges & B2B Matchmaking Sessions Who Should Attend:
📍 Venue: Pullman Doha West Bay, Qatar
📅 Dates: 14th & 15th May 2025
🌐 Register Today: [Insert Registration Link] 📞 For Group Bookings, Speaking Opportunities, or Sponsorship Enquiries: [Insert Contact Email] | [Insert Phone Number] 🎫 Limited seats available. Early registration recommended. Sponsorship Oppertunity :
Imroze Shaik
Director
... Speaking Oppertunity: Arif Ulla Director ... Follow us: #QatarSmartEd2025 . Stay connected for real-time updates, announcements.
-
Ministers of Education & Government Officials
School & University Leaders and Administrators
EdTech Companies, Startups & Innovators
Curriculum Developers and Digital Content Experts
Investors, Consultants & Policy Think Tanks
ICT Managers, Researchers & Academic Professionals
Legal Disclaimer:
