Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-05-07 11:06:19
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary first quarter 2025 financial results
08.05.2025 / 05:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reports preliminary first quarter 2025 financial results

Huntsville , Alabama, USA. - May 7, 2025 - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) (“ADTRAN Holdings” or the“Company”) today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

  • Revenue: $247.7 million, higher by 10% year-over-year, and above the mid-point of outlook.
  • Gross margin: GAAP gross margin: 38.5%; non-GAAP gross margin: 42.6%.
  • Operating margin: at the high end of outlook.
  • GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.13; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.03.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $41.6 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $101.3 million, an increase of $23.8 million sequentially.

Adtran Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated,“We executed on all fronts during the first quarter. Our strong performance reinforces Adtran's improved operating efficiency and the strength of our business model. We delivered solid results, improving several key operating metrics, including higher revenue, strong gross and operating margins, and robust cash from operations.

Mr. Stanton added,“We are well-positioned to navigate and capitalize on shifts in trade policy due to our globally diverse supply chain, operational flexibility, and strong customer relationships. Based on the current visibility and booking trends, we expect this positive momentum to continue into the second quarter.”

The information contained in this press release is preliminary. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Business outlook 1

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects revenue to be within a range of $247.5 million to $262.5 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be within a range of 0% to 4%.

1 Non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has provided second quarter 2025 guidance with regard to non-GAAP operating margin. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify without unreasonable effort all of the adjustments that may occur during the period due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. In particular, non-GAAP operating margin excludes certain items, such as acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, and goodwill impairment that the Company is unable to quantitatively predict. Depending on the materiality of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

Conference call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its preliminary first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or 4:30 p.m. Central European Time. The Company will webcast this conference call at the events and presentations section of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations website at approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call, or you may dial 1-888-330-2391 (Toll-Free US) or 1-240-789-2702, and use Conference ID 8936454.

An online replay of the Company's conference call, as well as the transcript of the call, will be available on the Investor Relations site shortly following the call and will remain available for at least

12 months. For more information, visit adtran or email ... .

Upcoming conference schedule

May 12, 2025: Needham Technology Virtual One-on-One Conference

May 28, 2025: 22nd Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

June 25, 2025: Northland Capital Virtual One-on-One Growth Conference

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE (“Adtran Networks”). Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release and the accompanying earnings call which are not historical facts, such as those relating to expectations regarding future revenue and future non-GAAP operating margin; future service provider spending; future profitability, and growth, including customer acquisition and booking trends, as well as future end market growth; future market trends and customer inventory levels; future operational leverage and cash generation; and ADTRAN Holdings' strategy and outlook, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“will,”“may,”“could” and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect management's best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which have caused and may in the future cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to comply with the covenants set forth in our credit agreement, to satisfy our payment obligations to Adtran Networks' minority shareholders under the Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement between us and Adtran Networks (the“DPLTA”), and to make payments to Adtran Networks in order to absorb its annual net loss pursuant to the DPLTA; (ii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products, as well as shifting customer spending patterns; (iii) risks and uncertainties related to our inventory practices and ability to match customer demand; (iv) risks and uncertainties relating to our level of indebtedness and our ability to generate cash; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to ongoing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; (vi) changes in general economic conditions and monetary, fiscal and trade policies, including tariffs; (vii) risks posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; (viii) the risk that we may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (ix) other risks set forth in our public filings made with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and risks to be disclosed in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 to be filed with the SEC.

Additionally, the financial measures presented herein are preliminary estimates, remain subject to our internal controls and procedures, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company's actual results and the preliminary financial information set forth herein may be material.

Explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures

Set forth in the tables below are reconciliations of gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating loss, other expense, net loss inclusive of the non-controlling interest, net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to the Company, and loss per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and net cash provided by operating activities, in each case as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), to non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP other expense, non-GAAP net income (loss) inclusive of the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income attributable to the non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to the Company, non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, attributable to the Company, and free cash flow, respectively. Such non-GAAP measures exclude acquisition-related expenses, amortization and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, as well as legal and advisory fees related to a previously contemplated significant transaction, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, deferred compensation adjustments, goodwill impairments, amortization of pension actuarial losses, the tax effect of these adjustments to net loss and purchases of property, plant and equipment. These measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of these non-GAAP measures, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

-p

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

...

For investors

Peter Schuman, IRC

+1 256 963 6305

...



Revision of Previously Issued Consolidated Financial Statements

Following the first quarter of 2025, the Company identified errors in its previously issued consolidated financial statements primarily impacting inventory and cost of revenue. The Company has evaluated the errors and determined that the related impacts were not material to the previously issued consolidated financial statements for any prior period. A summary description of the errors in the Company's Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the periods ended December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024, are as follows:

  • For the year ended December 31, 2023 through the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company understated cost of revenue and overstated inventory in the Company's Adtran Networks subsidiary, due to a system error. In addition, there were adjustments in the Company's U.S and Australian subsidiaries related to inventory reserves that were understated.

    As previously disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, following the third quarter of 2024, the Company identified errors primarily impacting the carrying values of the redeemable non-controlling interest, retained deficit, the net income attributable to the non-controlling interest and the net loss attributable to the Company and, as a consequence, of the loss per common share attributable to the Company. As previously disclosed, the Company evaluated the errors and determined that the related impacts were not material to the previously issued consolidated financial statements for any prior period. A summary description of the errors in the Company's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:

  • Pursuant to the terms of the DPLTA, each Adtran Networks shareholder (other than the Company) is entitled to receive from us an Annual Recurring Compensation payment of €0.52 per share. The Company erroneously accrued this liability every quarter at €0.59 per share, overstating the associated accrual, the net income attributable to non-controlling interest and the net loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. for the period ended March 31, 2024.
  • For the period ended March 31, 2024 the Company remeasured the redeemable non-controlling interest each quarter-end at the current exchange rate of euros to U.S. Dollar. The Company treated the redeemable non-controlling interest as a monetary mezzanine equity instrument but should have treated it as a non-monetary mezzanine equity instrument not subject to remeasurement.

    The Company will be revising its previously issued 2024 interim financial statements and 2024 annual financial statements in connection with its future filings on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

    The following tables reflect the expected impact of the revisions to the specific line items presented in the Company's previously reported (i) balance sheets as of March 31, 2024 and as of December 31, 2024, (ii) statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, (iii) the statements of changes in stockholders equity as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024, (iv) statements of cash flows for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2024 and (v) the net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The preliminary financial information in this press release reflects these revisions.

    Revised Line Items in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    March 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Inventory, net $ 322,147 $ (3,460 ) (a) $ 318,687
    Total Current Assets $ 696,958 $ (3,460 ) $ 693,498
    Total Assets $ 1,327,906 $ (3,460 ) $ 1,324,446
    Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities $ 36,404 $ (1,403 ) (b) $ 35,001
    Total Current Liabilities $ 282,746 $ (1,403 ) $ 281,343
    Other non-current liabilities $ 35,375 $ (350 ) (b) $ 35,025
    Total Liabilities $ 620,488 $ (1,753 ) $ 618,735
    Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest $ 441,635 $ 511 (c) $ 442,146
    Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income $ 29,656 $ 19 (a)(b) $ 29,675
    Retained Deficit $ (558,363 ) $ (2,237 ) (a)(b)
    (c)     		$ (560,600 )
    Total Equity $ 265,783 $ (2,218 ) $ 263,565
    Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,327,906 $ (3,460 ) $ 1,324,446

    Revised Line Items in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss and Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Cost of Revenue - Network Solutions $ 126,326 $ 1,952 (a) $ 128,278
    Total Cost of Revenue $ 153,918 $ 1,952 $ 155,870
    Gross Profit $ 72,255 $ (1,952 ) $ 70,303
    Operating Loss $ (339,679 ) $ (1,952 ) $ (341,631 )
    Loss before Income Taxes $ (340,317 ) $ (1,952 ) $ (342,269 )
    Net Loss $ (321,670 ) $ (1,952 ) $ (323,622 )
    Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest $ 2,880 $ (349 ) (b) $ 2,531
    Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (324,550 ) $ (1,603 ) $ (326,153 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (4.12 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (4.14 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (4.12 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (4.14 )
    Net Loss $ (321,670 ) $ (1,952 ) $ (323,622 )
    Foreign currency translation loss $ (17,745 ) $ 15 (a)(b) $ (17,730 )
    Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax $ (17,805 ) $ 15 $ (17,790 )
    Comprehensive Loss, net of tax $ (339,475 ) $ (1,937 ) $ (341,412 )
    Less: Comprehensive Income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax $ 2,880 $ (349 ) (b) $ 2,531
    Comprehensive Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., net of tax $ (342,355 ) $ (1,588 ) $ (343,943 )

    Revised Line Items in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Cost of Revenue - Network Solutions $ 134,184 $ 1,974 (a) $ 136,158
    Total Cost of Revenue $ 151,619 $ 1,974 $ 153,593
    Gross Profit $ 91,233 $ (1,974 ) $ 89,259
    Operating Loss $ (15,132 ) $ (1,974 ) $ (17,106 )
    Loss before Income Taxes $ (18,604 ) $ (1,974 ) $ (20,578 )
    Net Loss $ (43,509 ) $ (1,974 ) $ (45,483 )
    Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (45,916 ) $ (1,974 ) $ (47,890 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (0.58 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.61 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.61 )

    Revised Line Items in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    December 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Inventory, net $ 269,337 $ (7,683 ) (a) $ 261,654
    Total Current Assets $ 610,605 $ (7,683 ) $ 602,922
    Total Assets $ 1,179,372 $ (7,683 ) $ 1,171,689
    Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income $ 10,897 $ 322 (a) $ 11,219
    Retained Deficit $ (680,993 ) $ (8,005 ) (a) $ (688,998 )
    Total Equity $ 134,414 $ (7,683 ) $ 126,731
    Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,179,372 $ (7,683 ) $ 1,171,689

    Revised Line Items in the Consolidated Statement of Loss and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    For the Year Ended December 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Cost of Revenue - Network Solutions $ 511,070 $ 6,483 (a) $ 517,553
    Total Cost of Revenue $ 592,406 $ 6,483 $ 598,889
    Gross Profit $ 330,314 $ (6,483 ) $ 323,831
    Operating Loss $ (417,101 ) $ (6,483 ) $ (423,584 )
    Loss before Income Taxes $ (432,263 ) $ (6,483 ) $ (438,746 )
    Net Loss $ (441,048 ) $ (6,483 ) $ (447,531 )
    Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (450,872 ) $ (6,483 ) $ (457,355 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (5.67 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (5.75 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (5.67 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (5.75 )
    Net Loss $ (441,048 ) $ (6,483 ) $ (447,531 )
    Foreign currency translation loss $ (38,047 ) $ 322 (a) $ (37,725 )
    Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax $ (36,568 ) $ 322 $ (36,246 )
    Comprehensive Loss, net of tax $ (477,616 ) $ (6,161 ) $ (483,777 )
    Comprehensive Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., net of tax $ (487,440 ) $ (8,015 ) $ (495,455 )

    Revised Line Items in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders Equity as of March 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    Retained Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Balance as of December 31, 2023 $ (243,908 ) $ 9,481 (b) $ (234,427 ) $ 47,461 $ 4 (b) $ 47,465
    Net loss $ (321,670 ) $ (1,952 ) (a) $ (323,622 ) $ - $ - $ -
    Annual recurring compensation earned $ (2,880 ) $ 349 (b) $ (2,531 ) $ - $ - $ -
    Other comprehensive loss, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ (17,805 ) $ 15 (a)
    (b)     		$ (17,790 )
    Foreign currency remeasurement of redeemable non-controlling interest $ 10,115 $ (10,115 ) (c) $ - $ - $ - $ -
    Balance as of March 31, 2024 $ (558,363 ) $ (2,237 ) $ (560,600 ) $ 29,656 $ 19 $ 29,675

    Revised Line Items in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders Equity as of December 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    Retained Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Balance as of December 31, 2023 $ (232,905 ) $ (1,522 ) (a) $ (234,427 ) $ 47,465 $ - $ 47,465
    Net loss $ (441,048 ) $ (6,483 ) (a) $ (447,531 ) $ - $ - $ -
    Other comprehensive income, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ (36,568 ) $ 322 (a) $ (36,246 )
    Balance as of December 31, 2024 $ (680,993 ) $ (8,005 ) $ (688,998 ) $ 10,897 $ 322 $ 11,219

    Revised Line Items in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    Three months ended March 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Net Loss $ (321,670 ) $ (1,952 ) (a) $ (323,622 )
    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
    Inventory reserves $ 1,837 $ 157 (a) $ 1,994
    Change in operating assets and liabilities:
    Inventory $ 30,426 $ 1,795 (a) $ 32,221
    Net Cash Provided by operating activities $ 36,598 $ - $ 36,598

    Revised Line Items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    Year ended December 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Net Loss $ (441,048 ) $ (6,483 ) (a) $ (447,531 )
    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
    Inventory reserves $ 3,980 $ 352 (a) $ 4,332
    Change in operating assets and liabilities:
    Inventory $ 75,171 $ 6,100 (a) $ 81,271
    Net Cash Provided by operating activities $ 103,070 $ (31 ) $ 103,039
    Effect of exchange rate changes $ (451 ) $ 31 $ (420 )

    Revised Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 (unaudited):

    Three months ended December 31, 2024
    (In thousands) As Previously Reported Revision As Revised
    Net Cash Provided by operating activities $ 4,544 $ 12 (a) $ 4,556

    For additional information, please refer to our note 1 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement set forth in the Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025 to be filed with the SEC.

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (Preliminary, Unaudited)

    (In thousands)

    March 31, December 31,
    2025 2024
    Assets
    Current Assets
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,321 $ 77,567
    Accounts receivable, net 166,519 178,030
    Other receivables 9,613 9,775
    Income tax receivable 6,632 5,461
    Inventory, net 254,055 261,654
    Assets held for sale 11,901 11,901
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,456 58,534
    Total Current Assets 614,497 602,922
    Property, plant and equipment, net 105,940 102,942
    Deferred tax assets 17,826 17,826
    Goodwill 55,261 52,918
    Intangibles, net 293,064 284,893
    Other non-current assets 75,659 78,128
    Long-term investments 29,973 32,060
    Total Assets $ 1,192,220 $ 1,171,689
    Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity
    Current Liabilities
    Accounts payable $ 170,477 $ 170,451
    Unearned revenue 66,459 52,701
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,161 35,704
    Accrued wages and benefits 25,910 32,853
    Income tax payable, net 999 1,936
    Total Current Liabilities 302,006 293,645
    Non-current revolving credit agreement outstanding 190,085 189,576
    Deferred tax liabilities 30,768 30,690
    Non-current unearned revenue 24,082 22,065
    Non-current pension liability 8,886 8,983
    Deferred compensation liability 31,283 33,203
    Non-current lease obligations 26,369 25,925
    Other non-current liabilities 16,531 17,928
    Total Liabilities 630,010 622,015
    Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest 422,934 422,943
    Equity
    Common stock 800 795
    Additional paid-in capital 812,071 808,913
    Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,601 11,219
    Retained deficit (700,088 ) (688,998 )
    Treasury stock (5,108 ) (5,198 )
    Total Equity 139,276 126,731
    Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Equity $ 1,192,220 $ 1,171,689

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

    (Preliminary, Unaudited)

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
    2025 2024
    Revenue
    Network Solutions $ 202,217 $ 181,273
    Services & Support 45,527 44,900
    Total Revenue 247,744 226,173
    Cost of Revenue
    Network Solutions 133,925 128,278
    Network Solutions - charges and inventory write-down - 8,782
    Services & Support 18,327 18,810
    Total Cost of Revenue 152,252 155,870
    Gross Profit 95,492 70,303
    Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,285 59,100
    Research and development expenses 48,859 60,251
    Goodwill impairment - 292,583
    Operating Loss (3,652 ) (341,631 )
    Interest and dividend income 126 397
    Interest expense (4,761 ) (4,598 )
    Net investment (loss) gain (1,686 ) 2,253
    Other income, net 944 1,310
    Loss Before Income Taxes (9,029 ) (342,269 )
    Income tax benefit 715 18,647
    Net Loss $ (8,314 ) $ (323,622 )
    Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (1) 2,319 2,531
    Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (10,633 ) $ (326,153 )
    Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 79,534 78,814
    Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 79,534 78,814
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (0.13 ) (2) $ (4.14 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (0.13 ) (2) $ (4.14 )


    (1) For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we accrued $2.4 million net income attributable to non-controlling interest, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post-DPLTA. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we recognized $2.5 million of net gain attributable to non-controlling interest, representing the recurring cash compensation earned by non-controlling interest shareholders post DPTLA.

    (2) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $(3) thousand effect of redemption of RNCI for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (Preliminary, Unaudited)

    (In thousands)

    March 31,
    2025 2024
    Cash flows from operating activities:
    Net loss $ (8,314 ) $ (323,622 )
    Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
    Depreciation and amortization 21,596 22,528
    Goodwill impairment - 292,583
    Amortization of debt issuance cost 320 1,013
    Loss (Gain) on investments, net 1,631 (2,621 )
    Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 13 150
    Stock-based compensation expense 3,210 3,957
    Deferred income taxes (475 ) (19,738 )
    Other, net - 545
    Inventory write down - business efficiency program - 3,992
    Inventory reserves 3,339 1,994
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
    Accounts receivable, net 16,019 26,002
    Other receivables (1,731 ) 5,605
    Income taxes receivable, net (100 ) (1,296 )
    Inventory 10,030 32,221
    Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,504 (15,882 )
    Accounts payable (4,222 ) 553
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,196 ) 7,459
    Income taxes payable, net 18 1,155
    Net cash provided by operating activities 41,642 36,598
    Cash flows from investing activities:
    Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,399 ) (12,180 )
    Purchases of intangibles - developed technology (11,296 ) (1,194 )
    Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 660 873
    Purchases of available-for-sale investments (170 ) (44 )
    Payments for beneficial interests in securitized accounts receivable (133 ) -
    Net cash used in investing activities (18,338 ) (12,545 )
    Cash flows from financing activities:
    Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (420 ) (176 )
    Proceeds from stock option exercises 756 219
    Proceeds from receivables purchase agreement - 30,231
    Repayments on receivables purchase agreement - (32,437 )
    Payment for redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest (12 ) (5 )
    Payment of debt issuance cost - (1,994 )
    Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 324 (4,162 )
    Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 23,628 19,891
    Effect of exchange rate changes 126 (301 )
    Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 77,567 87,167
    Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 101,321 $ 106,757
    Supplemental disclosure of cash financing activities:
    Cash paid for interest $ 4,129 $ 5,243
    Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,849 $ 2,315
    Cash used in operating activities related to operating leases $ 2,696 $ 2,384
    Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
    Redemption of redeemable non-controlling interest $ (3 ) $ -
    Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ 1,893 $ 842
    Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,162 $ 1,689

    Supplemental Information

    Reconciliation of Preliminary Gross Profit and Preliminary Gross Margin to

    Preliminary Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Preliminary Non-GAAP Gross Margin

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025 2024 2024
    Total Revenue $ 247,744 $ 242,852 $ 226,173
    Cost of Revenue 152,252 153,593 155,870
    Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (1) (9,831 ) (9,980 ) (10,177 )
    Stock-based compensation expense (267 ) (317 ) (275 )
    Restructuring expenses (2) - (538 ) (11,247 )
    Integration expenses (3) - 123 (35 )
    Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue $ 142,154 $ 142,881 $ 134,136
    Gross Profit $ 95,492 $ 89,259 $ 70,303
    Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 105,590 $ 99,971 $ 92,037
    Gross Margin 38.5 % 36.8 % 31.1 %
    Non-GAAP Gross Margin 42.6 % 41.2 % 40.7 %

    (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are noncash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets overtime can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

    (2) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. Other than the Company's aim of selling its headquarters, the Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks which was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    Supplemental Information

    Reconciliation of Preliminary Operating Expenses to Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025 2024 2024
    Operating Expenses $ 99,144 $ 106,365 $ 411,934
    Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (1) (2,249 ) (2) (5,294 ) (7) (4,881 ) (11)
    Stock-based compensation expense (2,943 ) (3) (3,351 ) (8) (3,447 ) (12)
    Restructuring expenses - (4) (3,567 ) (9) (5,862 ) (13)
    Integration expenses - (5) (586 ) (10) (480 ) (14)
    Deferred compensation adjustments (6) 1,547 451 (1,940 )
    Goodwill impairment - - (292,583 ) (15)
    Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 95,499 $ 94,018 $ 102,741

    (1) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are non-cash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

    (2) Includes $2.2M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.

    (3) $2.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

    (4) Other than the Company's aim of selling its headquarters, the Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (5) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks and which was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (6) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for certain employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

    (7) Includes $4.3M of intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and $1.0 million of legal and advisory fees related to a previously contemplated significant transaction which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

    (8) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

    (9) $1.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. Other than the Company's aim of selling its headquarters, the Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (10) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and less than $0.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss, and is primarily related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks.

    (11) Includes intangible amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations, of which $4.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

    (12) $2.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss.

    (13) $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $4.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. Other than the Company's aim of selling its headquarters, the Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (14) $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of loss. Includes legal and advisory fees totaling $0.1 million related primarily to the DPLTA proceedings that are recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. Includes expenses totaling $0.4 million related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a result of the business combination with Adtran Networks of which $0.4 million are included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.02 million are included in research and development expenses. The transformation bonus expense of $0.4 million includes $0.2 million of stock compensation expense.

    (15) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.

    Supplemental Information

    Reconciliation of Preliminary Operating Loss to Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025 2024 2024
    Operating Loss $ (3,652 ) $ (17,106 ) $ (341,631 )
    Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (1) 12,080 15,274 15,058
    Stock-based compensation expense 3,210 3,668 3,722
    Restructuring expenses (2) - 4,105 17,110
    Integration expenses (3) - 464 514
    Deferred compensation adjustments (4) (1,547 ) (451 ) 1,940
    Goodwill impairment (5) - - 292,583
    Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 10,091 $ 5,954 $ (10,704 )

    (1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations. We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are non-cash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets overtime can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

    (2) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. Other than the Company's aim of selling its headquarters, the Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (3) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks.

    (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for certain employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of loss.

    (5) Non-cash impairment of goodwill in our Network Solutions reporting unit, necessitated by factors such as a decrease in the Company's market capitalization, cautious service provider spending due to economic uncertainty and continued elevated customer inventory adjustments.

    Supplemental Information

    Reconciliation of Preliminary Other Expense to Preliminary Non-GAAP Other Expense

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025 2024 2024
    Interest and dividend income $ 126 $ 1,631 $ 397
    Interest expense (4,761 ) (4,870 ) (4,598 )
    Net investment (loss) gain (1,686 ) (920 ) 2,253
    Other income, net 944 687 1,310
    Total Other Expense $ (5,377 ) $ (3,472 ) $ (638 )
    Deferred compensation adjustments (1) 1,649 1,090 (2,439 )
    Pension expense (2) 11 7 7
    Non-GAAP Other Expense $ (3,717 ) $ (2,375 ) $ (3,070 )

    (1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.

    (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

    Supplemental Information

    Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Loss inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest to

    Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of Non-Controlling Interest

    (Unaudited)

    and

    Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

    Preliminary Loss per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted to

    Preliminary Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and

    Preliminary Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – Basic and Diluted

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025 2024 2024
    Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ (10,636 ) $ (47,885 ) $ (326,153 )
    Effect of redemption of RNCI (1) 3 (5 ) -
    Net Loss attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ (10,633 ) $ (47,890 ) $ (326,153 )
    Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2) 2,319 2,407 2,531
    Net Loss inclusive of non-controlling interest $ (8,314 ) $ (45,483 ) $ (323,622 )
    Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (3) 12,080 15,274 15,058
    Stock-based compensation expense 3,210 3,668 3,722
    Deferred compensation adjustments (4) 102 639 (499 )
    Pension adjustments (5) 11 7 7
    Restructuring expenses (6) - 4,105 17,110
    Integration expenses (7) - 464 514
    Goodwill impairment - - 292,583
    Tax effect of adjustments to net loss (8) (2,393 ) 22,071 (18,481 )
    Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) inclusive of non-controlling interest $ 4,696 $ 745 $ (13,608 )
    Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest (2) 2,319 2,407 2,531
    Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ 2,377 $ (1,662 ) $ (16,139 )
    Effect of redemption of RNCI (1) (3 ) 5 -
    Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ 2,374 $ (1,657 ) $ (16,139 )
    Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 79,534 79,091 78,814
    Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 79,534 79,091 78,814
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (4.14 )
    Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. – diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (4.14 )
    Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN – basic $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.20 )
    Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per common share attributable to ADTRAN – diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.20 )

    ((1) Loss per common share attributable to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted - reflects a $3 thousand and $5 thousand effect of redemption for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively.

    (2) Represents the non-controlling interest portion of the Company's ownership of Adtran Networks pre-DPLTA and the annual recurring compensation earned by redeemable non-controlling interests and accrued by the Company post-DPLTA.

    (3) We incur charges relating to the amortization of intangible assets and exclude these charges for purposes of calculating our non-GAAP measures. Such charges are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. We exclude these charges for the purpose of calculating our non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are non-cash expenses and our internal benchmarking analyses evidence that many industry participants and peers present non-GAAP financial measures excluding intangible asset amortization. Although this does not directly affect our cash position, the loss in value of intangible assets over time can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings measure.

    (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

    (5) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

    (6) Includes expenses for a Business Efficiency Program designed to optimize the assets and business processes following the business combination with Adtran Networks. Other than the Company's aim of selling its headquarters, the Business Efficiency Program was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (7) Includes expenses related to the Company's one-time integration bonus program in connection with synergy targets as a results of the business combination with Adtran Networks. Includes fees incurred for the expansion of internal controls at Adtran Networks and the implementation of the DPTLA which was completed as of December 31, 2024.

    (8) Represents the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the period ended September 30, 2024, the Company changed its method of calculating non-GAAP income taxes by applying blended statutory tax rates to non-GAAP losses before income taxes in order to include current and deferred income tax expenses that are commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. The blended statutory tax rate is calculated using 0%, resulting in no tax benefits net of impact of valuation allowance, for the loss jurisdiction's non-GAAP losses before income taxes and 30% for all remaining jurisdictions' non-GAAP income before income taxes. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the application of blended statutory tax rates, net of impact of valuation allowance, to non-GAAP losses before income taxes as opposed to the previous application of blended statutory and effective tax rates to separate non-GAAP adjustments. We previously reported the tax effect of the adjustment to non-GAAP net loss under the prior method of $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

    Supplemental Information

    Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Preliminary Free Cash Flow

    (Unaudited)

    (In thousands)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2025 2024 2024
    Net Cash provided by operating activities $ 41,642 $ 4,556 $ 36,598
    Purchases of property, plant and equipment and developed technologies (1) (18,695 ) (14,942 ) (13,374 )
    Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 22,947 $ (10,386 ) $ 23,224

    (1) Purchases related to capital expenditures and developed technologies.


    08.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
    The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
    Archive at

    Language: English
    Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
    901 Explorer Boulevard
    35806 Huntsville
    United States
    Internet:
    ISIN: US00486H1059
    WKN: 892015
    Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
    EQS News ID: 2132634

    End of News EQS News Service

    • MENAFN07052025004691010666ID1109521370

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story

    Search