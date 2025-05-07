Robert Fabbio Inducted Into The Austin Technology Council Hall Of Fame

Honoring the people whose vision, leadership, and determination built Austin into a world-class technology hub and innovation center.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Robert Fabbio was one of eight inductees into the Austin Technology Council Hall of Fame for his many years of launching, leading, advising, and investing in a variety of industry changing high-growth businesses in Austin, Texas.

"It's an honor to be recognized with the other inductees as someone who helped drive the business growth in Austin," said Bob Fabbio. "In 1989, when I launched Tivoli Systems, Austin was a small town with very few large-scale entrepreneurial endeavors. Ultimately, Tivoli System's employees went on to spawn 100s of other businesses in Austin, Texas."

"The Austin Tech Council Hall of Fame was created to celebrate the past, be present in the now, and to look to the future if our tech ecosystem. Bob is one of this year's legacy / foundational inductee... and is a good example of someone who has started successful companies, invested in entrepreneurial ventures, and mentored leaders," said Thom Singer, Austin Technology Council CEO.

Through almost 40 years, Fabbio has run 9 companies, been in 9 startups, founded 7 companies, raised $100M's in capital, sat on numerous company boards, advised countless entrepreneurs, businesses, and employees, employed 1000s of people, and ultimately, helped create nearly $2B of shareholder value, at time of exit. Some of his notable companies include Tivoli Systems, Dazel Corporation, Agere Systems, WhiteGlove Health, and Welltok, Inc. to name a few. "And I'm not done!" said Fabbio.

Fabbio gravitates to "big ideas" that challenge the status quo to "change the rules" on the incumbents in an industry. And he has done it repeatedly and continues to. In early 2022, Fabbio launched Norrio Capital Partners with the intention of using advanced technology to drive consistent, superior, uncorrelated returns and change the rules on the Hedge Fund Industry by automating everything; and Norrio is well on their way of doing just that. In 2024, Norrio's Fund generated 37.8% (net of fees) and eliminated much of the cost typically found in a traditional Hedge Fund organization.

About Fabbio

Bob has been described as a visionary, and successful, serial entrepreneur and operator for nearly 40 years. He has founded and built multiple, global industry-leading healthcare and technology companies by identifying large emerging markets, gaining intimate knowledge of the market needs, challenging conventional wisdom, and bringing targeted, innovative solutions to create new industries or disrupt existing industries. Fabbio has repeatedly defied the status quo to lead businesses that bring innovative solutions that change industries, to name a few: Tivoli Systems, Dazel Corporation, Agere Systems, WhiteGlove Health, eRelevance Corporation, Welltok, Inc., and now, Norrio Capital Partners in the role of CEO, Managing Partner.

Fabbio has served as a Chief Executive Officer, Board Director, and Venture Capitalist with notable experience launching, funding, growing, and managing innovative and category creating companies. He has had a transformational impact on the software, systems technology and healthcare industries resulting in the creation of over $2 billion of shareholder value, at time of exit. In addition, he has spent nearly 6 years in the venture capital industry as a General Partner that managed over $1 billion in AUM. In 2002, he was recognized by Forbes Magazine's Midas List as one of the "Top 100 Technology Venture Investors (technology's top 100 deal makers)" with an 84.1% IRR.

In recognition of his success in building world-class businesses, Fabbio was awarded the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1997 and later served as a chair person and a judge for the Austin E&Y awards. He also has been a national judge for the E&Y awards. Fabbio has been recognized in the 1999 Digital South Magazine List of "Most Influential People in the South's New Economy," and 2013 Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation Hall of Fame, to name a few.

Fabbio received a A.A.S in Chemistry from Mohawk Valley Community College, a B.A. in Chemistry/Computer Science from SUNY at Potsdam and an M.S. in Computer Science and Technology from Rochester Institute of Technology. And he has been awarded multiple patents for his innovative work.

About Norrio Capital Partners

Norrio Capital Partners (NCP) is a long/short hedge fund that deploys systematic, trend-following strategies with the most liquid digital assets to generate consistent, superior uncorrelated returns for our investors in bear and bull markets with less risk. NCP leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in proprietary algorithms for analyzing vast market data, executing trades 24x7, and managing portfolios with precision and speed that human traders cannot match. NCP was founded by a successful, cross disciplinary team across the venture capital, hedge fund, equity research and technology industries who are known for radically changing the world for the better and creating more than $2 billion of shareholder value at the time of exit. NCP leverages technology in novel ways to drive the investment process and operations, provides complete transparency for LPs, a multi-faceted approach to risk management, and implements several checks and balances across the business. By leveraging our team's significant experience and a relentless focus on risk management, we seek to be a preeminent global investment manager by delivering superior risk-adjusted returns. Click for latest newsletter:

Fund Highlights: * Headquarters in Austin, TX with offices in New York * Regulated in the United States by the CFTC and registered as a CPO with the National Futures Association (ID: 0558855) * Advisors include NAV (Fund Administration), A&O Shearman (Legal)

Contact:

Robert Fabbio

***@norriocapital

PRLog ID:

SOURCE Norrio Capital Partners

