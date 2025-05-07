Arunachal Pradesh Ready To Host ‘Special’ SAFF U19 Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Yupia, May 7 (IANS) All India Football Federation Treasurer and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association Honourary Secretary Mr. Kipa Ajay, on Wednesday, welcomed the South Asian Football Federation delegates to the city, ahead of the SAFF U19 Championship.

The championship that begins on May 9 will see six teams from South Asia fight it out to be crowned the sub-continental champions of the U19 age category, with the final slated to be held on May 18.

India have been drawn in Group B, where they will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on Friday, May 9, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. The other team in their group is Nepal (May 13). Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives are in Group A.

Mr. Kipa Ajay said,“I would like to extend a warm welcome to the delegates from SAFF to Arunachal Pradesh, and thank them for bringing the SAFF U19 Championship to our state. It is our hope that the tournament will be conducted in a grand and successful manner that will make everyone proud.

“With the help of our Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu ji, who takes a great interest in football, we have left no stone unturned in getting all the facilities ready to host an international tournament of this stature,” he said.“We took away a number of learnings after hosting the Santosh Trophy back in 2024, and will now implement the new ideas in order to bridge the difficulties we had faced earlier.”

SAFF General Secretary Shri Purushottam Kattel hailed the APFA's efforts, and hoped for a“special” tournament.

“I spoke to the APFA Secretary, and he expressed his desire to make this the best SAFF U19 Championship ever hosted. I can safely say that from what I've seen so far, everything required to make that happen has already been done,” he said.“This is a win-win situation for everyone. I hope that it turns out to be a special tournament for all, and may the best team win.”