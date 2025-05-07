A.R.I. Invests In Breakbeat Media, Led By Dave Mays, Kendrick Ashton & Bill Bellamy, To Scale A Hip-Hop Podcast Empire

Bill Bellamy, Zack Ellison, Dave Mays

Strategic Growth Credit Facility from A.R.I. to Accelerate Breakbeat Media's Expansion into New Media, Subscriptions, and Live Touring Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”) , a leading provider of innovation financing through the A.R.I. Senior Secured Growth Credit Fund, announced a strategic investment in Breakbeat Media , the premier podcast network dedicated to celebrating and amplifying hip-hop culture. This investment will accelerate Breakbeat's expansion across multiple platforms and revenue streams, driving broader reach into one of the most influential communities in media today.Headed by Co-Founder and CEO Dave Mays, the visionary behind The Source magazine, Breakbeat Media is quickly becoming the go-to destination for hip-hop fans around the globe. Co-founded with business and finance heavyweight Kendrick Ashton, and backed by legendary comedian and actor Bill Bellamy as an advisory board member and investor, Breakbeat provides a platform for a wide range of content – from music and entertainment to social commentary, comedy, and sports. The company serves the passionate and highly engaged hip-hop community, offering a diverse slate of authentic content that reflects the depth and reach of hip-hop culture. Hip-hop is more than a music genre – it is a culture that influences every facet of modern life, and Breakbeat is leading the charge in bringing that culture to a global audience through podcasting.BREAKBEAT'S PREMIER PODCAST NETWORK“We're building something like the Barstool Sports of hip-hop, curating a collection of distinctive content and voices that speak authentically to this essential community,” said Mays.“With the infusion of capital from A.R.I., we'll expand our talent roster, enhance our subscription and touring businesses, and develop partnerships with brands that want to connect with the loyal audience of cultural influencers we are reaching across YouTube, Spotify, and other platforms.”Breakbeat's podcast network, which already boasts over 100 million views on YouTube and more than 10 million audio downloads across platforms like Apple and Spotify, is a major player in the podcast space. The network averages over 4 million views and downloads per month across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Apple, and Spotify, with 75% of its audience between the ages of 18-44. In 2024, Breakbeat's YouTube channel alone generated over 5 million hours of watch time and more than 270 million impressions.Breakbeat's current roster of podcasts includes:.“Don't Call Me White Girl” – Hosted by the #1 Black female podcaster, Don't Call Me White Girl.“Trappin' Anonymous” – The #1 Black true crime podcast.“Trick I Got My Pots” – The first cooking podcast for the hip-hop audience, hosted by esteemed Southern rapper Trick DaddyBreakbeat is also introducing a new limited 8-episode documentary series,“It Was All A Dream: The Untold Story of Unsigned Hype,” which chronicles the rise of legendary artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, DMX, Common, Capone-N-Noreaga, and Pitbull, all of whom were discovered through The Source magazine's iconic Unsigned Hype column.Since its launch, Breakbeat has also created a number of other successful podcasts including“Top Billin' with Bill Bellamy,”“Collect Call with Suge Knight,” and“Cornbread TV Starring Funny Marco”.“Zack Ellison is an innovator who is rewriting the rules of startup investment,” said Mays.“He's giving founders like me the opportunity to secure growth capital while preserving control and equity, which is truly a visionary approach. His background as a founder himself means he understands the challenges and opportunities we face. Working with someone who has walked in our shoes makes all the difference.”A.R.I.'S GROWTH THROUGH INNOVATIONAs podcasting evolves from audio to a dynamic blend of audio and video, Breakbeat is well-positioned to capitalize on this shift. A.R.I.'s financing will support Breakbeat's expansion into new markets and its innovative business model, which includes advertising, subscriptions, and touring. This positions Breakbeat to become a major force in media and entertainment, tapping into the insatiable demand for hip-hop culture-focused content.“Breakbeat is perfectly positioned to be a leader in the next generation of media, combining the power of Dave's vision and hip-hop culture with cutting-edge technology,” said Zack Ellison, A.R.I.'s Founder and Managing General Partner.“By partnering with Breakbeat, A.R.I. is investing in the future of global media, ensuring that hip-hop's most authentic voices are heard worldwide.”EXPANDING A.R.I.'S PORTFOLIO OF INNOVATION-DRIVEN INVESTMENTSThis investment further expands A.R.I.'s growing portfolio of pioneering American companies that are shaping the future of the world's innovation economy. Breakbeat joins a select group of high-growth companies that A.R.I. has recently funded, including:.Lights Out Sports (Tech-driven live sports and streaming television platform).Monalee (AI-powered climate technology company).Hypereon Labs (AI-powered solutions for enterprise innovation).InnoVen Services (Tech-enabled home services acquisition platform).Civitech (Tech company specializing in voter engagement and campaign management software)ABOUT APPLIED REAL INTELLIGENCE (A.R.I.)You built it. A.R.I. helps you keep it. At Applied Real Intelligence, we provide funding to fuel growth, empowering founders to retain control of the companies they've built through customized financing solutions that minimize equity dilution. For investors, A.R.I. offers exclusive access to high-growth opportunities with carefully managed risks and significant upside. Discover more at .

