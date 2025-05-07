250 MW/1,000 Mwh Oneida Energy Storage Project Commences Commercial Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provides Ontario with critical capacity as Canada's largest grid-scale battery energy storage facility in operation









Oneida Battery Energy Storage Project, April 2025

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oneida Energy Storage Project (“Oneida”) has officially entered commercial operations, becoming the largest battery energy storage facility in operations in Canada, and one of the largest globally.

Located in Haldimand County, Ontario, the 250 MW / 1,000 MWh facility was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget through a collaborative partnership between majority owner Northland Power Inc. (Northland), Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC), NRStor Inc., Aecon Concessions, and the Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC). Together, they form the Oneida Energy Storage Limited Partnership (Oneida LP).

With 278 lithium-ion battery units now officially drawing and storing power from Ontario's electricity grid, Oneida LP will receive fixed capacity payments through a 20-year capacity services contract with Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and generate revenue from energy sold into the Ontario electricity grid as well as from providing ancillary services to the system.

The Oneida Energy Storage facility enhances Ontario's energy grid, which is already more than 90% clean, adding critical capacity and reliability to support the province's accelerating demand for energy and doubling the amount of energy storage resources from 225 MW to 475 MW. Oneida is expected to reduce emissions by an estimated 1.2 - 4.1 million tonnes over the life of the project, the equivalent to taking more than 40,000 cars off the road, and will support more efficient operation of traditional assets like gas and nuclear while furthering growth of renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Originally developed under a 50/50 partnership between SNGRDC and NRStor Inc., the Oneida Energy Storage facility serves as a model for meaningful partnerships, prioritizing Indigenous involvement in the development of clean energy in Canada. A strong example of public-private sector collaboration, the project received significant funding from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

At the local level, the project generated more than 180 jobs during peak construction for Indigenous and Ontario workers, totaling more than 300,000 hours of work. Bringing the strength of its majority Indigenous workforce, over 40 A6N employees worked on the project.

Quotes

“The start of Oneida's commercial operations is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and community leadership. By integrating advanced energy storage solutions with meaningful Indigenous partnerships, this project enhances Ontario's clean energy grid and sets a global benchmark for sustainable infrastructure development while furthering our goal of making Canada a clean energy superpower. This is a critical step in delivering the energy capacity to support increasing demand, and technological advancement in the future.”

- The Honourable Stephen Lecce,

Minister of Energy and Mines

“Safely and successfully reaching commercial operations on Oneida is a special moment and an important milestone for Northland, our partners, and for Canada. As a first-of-its-kind project in Canada, Oneida charts the path for future storage projects across the country. Oneida delivers critical stability and capacity to Ontario's electricity grid, and helps deliver a prosperous future for our communities, our businesses and our economy. We are proud of this project and the work we have done together.”

- Christine Healy,

President and CEO, Northland Power

“Oneida Energy Storage achieving commercial operation is symbolic to us on many levels. As a foundational partner we are especially proud to play a lead role in introducing grid-connected energy storage to the Ontario energy market. Not only does the project create value for Ontario ratepayers and our community, our involvement highlights the importance of Indigenous partnership and inclusion - it exemplifies what can be accomplished together.”

- Matt Jamieson,

President and CEO, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

“Our partnerships-first approach to energy projects with Indigenous Peoples really enabled the Oneida vision to become a reality and also resulted in a true Canadian success story which serves as the model to replicate moving forward. Today is a significant milestone for NRStor, our project partners, the Ontario government, and Canada's clean energy future.”

- Annette Verschuren,

Chair and CEO, NRStor Inc.

“Aecon's dedicated teams played an integral role in achieving this milestone – working in collaboration with our ownership partners while serving as the constructor and harnessing our experienced Aecon-Six Nations general partnership to safely execute this project. With the expertise of Aecon's Construction and Concessions teams, we are delivering and operating critical energy infrastructure.”

- Jean-Louis Servranckx,

President and CEO, Aecon Group Inc.

"The Oneida Energy Storage Project exemplifies the power of Indigenous leadership in shaping Canada's sustainable energy future. By partnering with other stakeholders, we are not only contributing to a cleaner, more resilient energy grid but also ensuring that our community benefits directly through jobs, revenue, and long-term economic growth. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when Indigenous peoples are at the forefront of innovation and collaboration."

- Ogiima Kwe Chief Claire Sault ,

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

"MCBC is proud to be a partner in the Oneida Energy Storage LP. As we mark the commercial operation date of this landmark project, we recognize and celebrate the dedication, vision, and collaboration of our valued partners, government stakeholders, and contractors who helped bring this initiative to life. Our involvement in the Oneida Energy Storage is a pivotal step toward fulfilling our strategic objective of long-term wealth generation for the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and reflects our commitment to diversifying our economic portfolio and strengthening our footprint in Ontario's energy sector. By investing in innovative and sustainable energy solutions, we're not only contributing to a greener, more resilient future for the region, we're also creating lasting opportunities for future generations of our community. Together, we are advancing energy security, promoting environmental stewardship, and building a foundation for economic self-determination. We look forward to the continued success of the Oneida Energy Storage project and the positive impact it will have on our Nation.”

- Warren Sault,

President and CEO, Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC)

“The Oneida Energy Storage Project marks a new era in the evolution of our electricity system. Battery storage projects like Oneida provide additional capacity to the grid, supporting the province's economic growth this decade and beyond. Congratulations to all of the partners who contributed to the success of connecting the first battery energy storage project to the Ontario power system.”

- Lesley Gallinger,

President and CEO, Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)

“The CIB is a proud partner in Oneida Energy Storage and we congratulate the team on safely commencing operations. The project is a clear demonstration on how the public and private sectors along with First Nations can collaborate on important energy infrastructure while stimulating meaningful economic participation benefiting communities.”

- Ehren Cory

CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

For further information, please contact:

Jessica Kitchen, Global Communications, Northland Power

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at