Russian photographer blocked from receiving prize in EU
(MENAFN) The World Press Photo Foundation has withdrawn an invitation to Russian photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko, the 2025 contest winner, preventing him from attending the awards ceremony in Amsterdam next month. The organization reversed its decision after complaints from Georgian anti-government activists, who objected to a Russian state media employee being honored for his coverage of protests in Georgia.
Tereshchenko, a TASS staff photographer since 2017, received praise from the jury—who initially reviewed submissions anonymously—for his series depicting the intensity of protests in Tbilisi, particularly the use of fireworks as improvised weapons. Despite acknowledging the authenticity and quality of the work, the foundation stated on Friday that due to "increased tensions on the European continent," it could no longer host a representative from a Russian state-affiliated media outlet.
Russia has condemned the decision as politically motivated. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the foundation for compromising its integrity, questioning whether future entries would be limited to neutral subjects like “flowers and butterflies.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the exclusion irrational and contrary to journalistic values, while senior lawmaker Leonid Slutsky denounced it as an example of anti-Russian “cancel culture.”
The World Press Photo Foundation, established in 1955, is one of the most respected platforms for photojournalism globally. Russian news agency TASS has previously won over 25 awards from the foundation between 1956 and 1992.
