Vietnam Targets Global Markets As Edible Bird's Nest Exports Boom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific remains the largest consumption region of edible bird's nests, led by China, while North America follows, driven by health awareness and Asian immigrant populations. Vietnam, a major producer, exported over $8 million worth of bird's nests in 2024, with the US as the largest destination. Key drivers include government support, health trends, and the increasing popularity of high-end food products. Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Edible Bird's Nests Export Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for edible bird's nest consumption in the world, accounting for more than 90% of the market share. China is the largest consumer country, and its market demand is mainly driven by traditional nourishing culture and increased demand for health products.

North America (including the United States and Canada) is the second edible bird's nest consumer market in the world. Edible bird's nest consumption in the region is mainly driven by increased health awareness and the increase in the number of Asian immigrants. In addition, European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and France are also major consumer countries, and their consumers' interest in edible bird's nests is mainly due to its health benefits and demand for high-end food.

Vietnam is one of the world's major edible bird's nest producers and exporters. In recent years, Vietnam's bird's nest industry has shown a rapid development trend. 42 of Vietnam's 63 regions have companies engaged in bird's nest farming. By the end of 2024, Vietnam has accumulated more than 22,000 bird's nest houses, with an annual bird's nest production of more than 150 tons, with a total value of more than US$600 million.

Vietnamese edible bird's nest products include ready-to-eat bottled bird's nest, refined bird's nest, etc. The Vietnamese government is increasing its support for edible bird's nest exports and helping companies expand overseas markets for Vietnamese edible bird's nest products, especially high-demand markets such as China, the United States and Europe.

The total export value of Vietnam's edible bird's nests exceeded US$6 million in 2023, and exceeded US$8 million in 2024. It is growing rapidly. Vietnam's edible bird's nest export markets are spread across North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The United States is the largest export destination for Vietnam's edible bird's nest.

From 2021 to 2024, the main destinations for Vietnam's edible bird's nest exports are the United States, South Korea, China, etc. The companies that import bird's nests from Vietnam are mainly some overseas traders. The exporters of Vietnamese edible bird's nests are mainly local bird's nest production and trading companies in Vietnam.

Overall, the production and export of Vietnamese edible bird's nests have made significant progress in recent years. Vietnamese edible bird's nests will gradually occupy an important position in the global bird's nest market. As global consumers' demand for healthy and high-end foods increases, the export of Vietnamese bird's nests is expected to continue to grow. Company Coverage Includes:

An Nan Yan Zhuang Co Ltd

Shun Fat Import & Export Co

Foshan Food& Materials Group Co Ltd

Avanest Vietnam Nutrition Joint Stock Co

Vietnam Saigon's Nest Processing Center Joint Stock Co Phung Yen Bird Nest Company Limited Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $119.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Edible Bird's Nests Exports Market

2 Analysis of Edible Bird's Nests Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Edible Bird's Nests in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Edible Bird's Nests in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Edible Bird's Nests in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Edible Bird's Nests in Vietnam

2.2 Major Exports Destinations of Vietnam's Edible Bird's Nests

3 Analysis of Major Export Destinations of Vietnam's Edible Bird's Nests (2021-2024)

3.1 United States

3.2 South Korea

3.3 China

3.4 Taiwan

3.5 Hong Kong

3.6 Australia

4 Analysis of Major BUYERS in the Export Market of Edible Bird's Nests in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5 Analysis of Major SUPPLIERS in the Export Market of Edible Bird's Nests in Vietnam (2021-2024)

6. Monthly Analysis of Edible Bird's Nests Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Edible Bird's Nests Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Export Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Export Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Edible Bird's Nests Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900