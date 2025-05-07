Malaysia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Expand At An AAGR Of 4.5% During 2026-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q1 2025)" report has been added tooffering.Malaysian construction industry to expand by 6% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the value-add of the construction industry rose by 20.7% YoY in Q4 2024, following YoY growths of 19.9% in Q3 and 17.3% in Q2 2024. According to DOSM, gross fixed capital formation rose by 11.7% YoY in Q4 2024, following YoY growths of 15.3% in Q3 and 11.5% in Q2 2024.

According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the government received total investments of MYR378.5 billion ($83.4 billion) in 2024, an increase of 14.9% compared to 2023. Of the total, foreign investments (FI) accounted MYR170.4 billion ($37.5 billion), and domestic investments accounted to MYR208.1 billion ($8.1 billion), during the same period. The Malaysian Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources' (KeTSA) goal of increasing the renewable capacity from 13.3% in July 2024 to 31% by 2025, 40% by 2035, and 70% by 2050 will also help in boosting growth in the construction industry.

The construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.5% between 2026 and 2029, supported by an improvement in export activities, coupled with investments in manufacturing and housing infrastructure projects. The New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) announced in 2023, which intends to establish 3,000 smart factories in the country by 2030 via Industry 4.0 and digital technology adoption with an expected investment of MYR5 billion ($1.1 billion), will also contribute to the industry's growth over the forecasted period. In February 2025, Malaysia's MRT Corp and Sunway Group started the construction of a MYR2.6 billion ($572.8 million) mixed-use development in Johor Bahru, which is expected to be completed by early 2033

