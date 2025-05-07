This past week in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has seen intensified clashes along the border regions of Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod areas, as well as continued hostilities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Russian forces have sustained a campaign of long-range attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure, targeting logistical hubs and production sites.Russia claimed new ground in the north of the DPR, announcing the capture of the village of Katerinovka. Located near the borders with Lugansk and Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, the village had already been abandoned and destroyed before being retaken. In the southwestern part of the DPR, around the strategic city of Pokrovsk (also known as Krasnoarmeysk), heavy fighting continues. However, Russian advances in the area have slowed after Ukraine reinforced its defenses, leading to a stalemate with no significant territorial shifts reported over the week.In Pokrovsk, Russian forces continued precision strikes on Ukrainian positions. A drone video released by Moscow showed three guided bombs targeting a Ukrainian-occupied structure, with two hitting their mark while one narrowly missed.Meanwhile, in Russia’s Kursk Region, fighting persisted in border zones previously occupied by Ukrainian forces. Russia reported the recent liberation of Guyevo, further shrinking Ukraine's presence to a narrow border strip. Russia also claimed to have pushed into Ukraine’s Sumy Region, taking control of the villages of Basovka and Zhuravka.In Belgorod Region, clashes near the villages of Demidovka and Popovka have continued. These areas have been targeted repeatedly by Ukrainian forces since mid-March, though their attacks have reportedly failed, resulting in substantial Ukrainian losses. Many of the troops involved appear to be remnants of earlier incursions, identifiable by their white triangle tactical markings.

