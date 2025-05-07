EQS-News: LM Pay S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

LM PAY: Growing customer base ensures good figures in FY 2024 and Q1 2025

07.05.2025 / 09:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Warsaw, May 7, 2024 – LM PAY, a leading Polish FinTech company, provides specialized financing solutions for medical and aesthetic treatments. In a market where private healthcare is costly, insurance coverage is limited, and access to public healthcare is hindered by long waiting times, LM PAY facilitates access to essential services through flexible financing models - benefiting both patients and clinics. Strong growth in the 2024 financial year According to preliminary calculations, LM PAY successfully continued its growth trajectory in 2024. Revenue increased by 29% to PLN 22.7 million (approx. EUR 5.3 million). The operating result (EBIT) developed particularly positively, increasing more than 35-fold from PLN 0.2 million (EUR 0.04 million) to PLN 7.0 million (EUR 1.6 million). The main driver of this development was driven by the development of a partner network and rising demand for beauty and healthcare services in Poland. Customer loyalty also increased: the proportion of returning customers rose slightly from 29% to 30%. The total number of customers served increased by 16% to 38,500 in 2024. Sales growth in the first quarter Sales growth continued in the first quarter of 2025: at PLN 7.2 million (EUR 1.7 million), an increase of 22% was achieved compared to the same quarter of the previous year. EBIT fell by 4% to PLN 2.2 million (EUR 0.53 million) due to development costs related to product offering expansion and new sales partnerships in the banking and insurance sectorss. The company considers this decline to be a temporary development. Confident outlook for the full year 2025 For the current financial year 2025, the management of LM PAY is confident in achieving a significant increase in loan volume, which is expected to reach between PLN 130 to 170 million (EUR 30.4 to 39.8 million). Sales revenue is anticipated in the range of PLN 32 to 42 million (EUR 7.5 to 9.8 million). The EBIT target for the year is projected to be between PLN 7 and 12 million (EUR 1.6 to 2.8 million). This positive outlook is driven by the company's focus on growing revenue streams and strengthening partnerships with top-profit business partners. LM PAY is actively working on expanding its sales network and increasing market share by collaborating with both existing and new partners in the banking and insurance sectors. Additionally, the company is committed to reducing debt-related costs, thereby improving its overall financial efficiency. In line with this strategy, LM PAY is launching new product lines, including Secure Pay, Medipay Mobile by VISA, and expanding its business to the automotive insurance sector. These initiatives, aimed at increasing sales in the new car insurance market, are expected to further enhance the company's competitive position and support its revenue growth throughout 2025. With a robust plan in place and strong focus on strategic partnerships and market expansion, LM PAY is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious goals for the year ahead. Invitation to the earnings call and the spring conference The management will present the current business figures and the 2025 outlook today at 2 p.m . during an earnings call organized by MWB. Interested investors and members of the press can register at LM PAY will also participate in the EquityForum Spring Conference in Frankfurt on May 13. About LM PAY: LM PAY S.A. is a rapidly growing FinTech company specializing in embedded finance solutions for healthcare and aesthetic treatments. LM PAY's innovative platform seamlessly integrates into the workflows of over 13,000 clinics and beauty salons in Poland. It simplifies financing for patients while ensuring immediate payments to providers, making processes more efficient and seamless. The company collaborates with leading market players and has over ten years of experience in the Polish market. With a listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), LM PAY is well-positioned for future expansion. Key growth areas include further developing the B2B partner network in Poland and diversifying embedded finance solutions into new industries such as auto insurance and legal services. Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany: Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

... Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland: LM PAY S.A.

Grzegorz Pieszak

Phone +48 881 780 994

...

07.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: LM Pay S.A. Lechicka 23a 02-156 Warsaw Poland ISIN: PLLMPAY00016 WKN: A3EWU0 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt) EQS News ID: 2132168

End of News EQS News Service