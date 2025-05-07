Novo Nordisk's Sales Increased By 19% In Danish Kroner And By 18% At Constant Exchange Rates To DKK 78.1 Billion In The First Three Months Of 2025
|PROFIT AND LOSS
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
| Growth
as reported
| Growth
at CER*
|DKK million
|Net sales
|78,087
|65,349
|19%
|18%
|Operating profit
|38,791
|31,846
|22%
|20%
|Net profit
|29,034
|25,407
|14%
|N/A
|Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)
|6.53
|5.68
|15%
|N/A
|* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2024).
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "In the first quarter of 2025, we delivered 18% sales growth and continued to expand the reach of our innovative GLP-1 treatments. However, we have reduced our full-year outlook due to lower-than-planned branded GLP-1 penetration, which is impacted by the rapid expansion of compounding in the US. We are actively focused on preventing unlawful and unsafe compounding and on efforts to expand patient access to our GLP-1 treatments. Within R&D, we are pleased to have completed the last pivotal trial for our next-generation obesity treatment, CagriSema, and to have filed for US approval of oral semaglutide 25 mg, with the potential to be the first oral GLP-1 treatment for obesity."
A bout Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 77,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
