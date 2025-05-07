Resonance Consultancy Reveals Europe’S Best Cities For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London Ranks #1 for a third year; Paris and Berlin round out the Top 3 as Europe's cities define the future amid today's massive global transformation. The UK is the country with the most cities in the Top 100 with 18, followed by Germany at 16 and France at 10.

LONDON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid profound geopolitical shifts and a transformative era for global urbanization, Resonance Consultancy , a leading advisor in place branding, tourism, and economic development, today released its third annual Europe's Best Cities ranking for 2025, spotlighting the 100 cities shaping the continent's future.

London, bolstered by its dynamic economy, cultural vibrancy, and unparalleled global connectivity, retained its #1 ranking for a third consecutive year. Paris secured the #2 spot with its ambitious sustainability investments and transformative post-Olympic legacy projects, while Berlin landed at #3, thriving as a creative capital and geopolitical nerve center in a rapidly evolving Europe.

Resonance's 2025 Europe's Best Cities report combines global user-generated data, core statistical performance, and new proprietary research, including a landmark Ipsos survey of 7,500 Europeans across 10 countries, to create the continent's most comprehensive city ranking.

“As Europe redefines itself politically and economically, its cities are once again leading the way,” said Chris Fair, President & CEO of Resonance Consultancy.“From sustainability breakthroughs to cultural reinvention, the cities topping our list are those not only navigating disruption, but seizing it to shape more livable, lovable, and prosperous futures.”

The Top 10 Europe's Best Cities for 2025 are:

1. London, United Kingdom

2. Paris, France

3. Berlin, Germany

4. Barcelona, Spain

5. Rome, Italy

6. Madrid, Spain

7. Amsterdam, Netherlands

8. Vienna, Austria

9. Prague, Czechia

10. Stockholm, Sweden

The 2025 Europe's Best Cities ranking arrives at a pivotal moment:



Cities are reshoring industries, investing heavily in green infrastructure, and leveraging their heritage to attract a new generation of global talent and visitors.



Major urban development projects, like Paris's Grand Paris Express metro expansion and London's Canary Wharf 3.0 transformation, exemplify a new era of strategic placemaking and urban resilience.

Europe's renaissance in sustainable travel is evident with the surge in high-speed rail and overnight train services, making connectivity and low-carbon mobility central to city competitiveness.

“Europe's urban appeal remains timeless, but today's leaders are reimagining their cities for an era of economic self-reliance, environmental urgency, and experiential living,” said Jason McGrath, EVP and Head of U.S. Corporate Reputation at Ipsos, the Best Cities research partner.“Our new research shows that while iconic cities remain beloved, emerging destinations are gaining ground fast among Europeans for livability, visitability, and career opportunities.”

How the ranking was built:

The Place PowerTM Score, Resonance's proprietary methodology, evaluated each city's performance and perception across three core pillars:



Livability (housing affordability, green spaces, healthcare, air quality)



Lovability (culture, nightlife, dining, attractions, social media engagement)

Prosperity (economic strength, labor force participation, educational attainment, startup ecosystem)

This year's index reflects fresh realities, including affordability pressures, reshoring of critical industries, new mobility patterns, and carbon-conscious travel behaviors across Europe. A ranking of the continent's best-performing cities has rarely been this illuminating.

