Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Army Shells Areas Along Loc In J & K, Seven Dead

Pakistan Army Shells Areas Along Loc In J & K, Seven Dead


2025-05-07 12:02:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Seven persons, including a woman and two children, were killed and 38 others injured Wednesday as Pakistan Army pounded dozens of forward villages with artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

All the seven deaths were reported in the worst-hit Poonch district with another 25 persons injured, the officials said.

Ten persons were injured in Uri sector of Baramulla district and three others were injured in Rajouri district, the officials said.

Read Also Closely Monitoring Situation: LG Sinha Amid India-Pakistan Border Flare-up 9 Civilians Injured, 3 Houses Damaged Due To Pak Shelling In North Kashmir's Uri

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN07052025000215011059ID1109516299

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search