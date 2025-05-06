'Trained To Win...': Indian Army's X Post Minutes Before Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) Minutes before India launched "precision" military strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army posted a message: "Ready to strike, trained to win."

A video accompanying the message showed the Indian forces' weapons, ammunition, and tanks. "One force, ruthless fire power, dominating every front". Minutes later, the Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes on terror sites, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) base Muridke.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the statement released at 1.44 am read.

The "focused, measured and non-escalatory" strikes occurred weeks after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.



Muridke, situated near Lahore, hosts a vast "markaz" or base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), while Bahawalpur serves as the primary stronghold of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The other targets - Kotli and Muzaffarabad - are regions in PoK that have long been home to camps and training facilities of both LeT and JeM, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to PTI.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi shortly after the strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Long live Mother India!" (Bharat Mata Ki Jai). The Indian Army said on X, "Justice is Served."Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra.

