OECD Calls On Ukraine To Lighten Regulatory Burdens To Help Boost Investment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Improving the framework conditions for business by strengthening the rule of law, lightening regulatory burdens, promoting competition and innovation, and improving access to finance will be key to Ukraine's recovery and help boost investment, lift productivity and develop exports.

The relevant statement was made by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in its Economic Surveys: Ukraine 2025 , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the document, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has inflicted massive human and economic damage. After the initial shock, the economy has progressively adapted, supported by effective policy responses and substantial external support.

However, the OECD warns that the security situation, labour and energy shortages continue to hamper activity, while population displacement, unemployment and poverty are high. While various strategies and ongoing reforms are being pursued, a consistent policy framework is needed to establish stable institutions for a strong market economy.

As emphasized by the OECD, macroeconomic stability will require that monetary policy contains inflation, and, once conditions permit, that fiscal deficits are contained to medium-term targets.

The OECD expects that a strong recovery and reconstruction will require sound and transparent fiscal management through improving expenditure efficiency and mobilising domestic revenues while maintaining significant external fiscal support.

Once the situation allows, fostering the conditions for demobilised defence personnel and displaced persons to reintegrate into the labour force, emigrants to return, and women to raise their labour market participation will boost inclusive growth.

“Improving the framework conditions for business by strengthening the rule of law, lightening regulatory burdens, promoting competition and innovation, and improving access to finance will be key to the recovery and help boost investment, lift productivity and develop exports,” the OECD stressed.

A reminder that, on May 6, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) presented the Economic Survey of Ukraine and the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Review of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the world's leading economies to join Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, having stressed that Ukraine needs a project similar to the Marshall Plan to overcome the consequences of the war.

Meanwhile, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann expressed confidence in Ukraine's future and prospects after returning to a just and lasting peace.