WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. AND VEREN INC. ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS
|
Grant Fagerheim, President & CEO
|
Craig Bryksa, President & CEO
|
or
|
or
|
Thanh Kang, Senior Vice President & CFO
|
Ken Lamont, CFO
|
|
|
Whitecap Resources Inc.
|
Veren Inc.
|
3800, 525 – 8th Avenue SW
|
2000, 585 – 8th Avenue SW
|
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
|
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1
|
(403) 266-0767
|
(403) 693-0020
|
|
[email protected]
|
NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to current expectations about the future, based on certain assumptions made by Whitecap and Veren. Although Whitecap and Veren believe that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this press release is identified by words such as "expect", "will", or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about the anticipated timing of the hearing of the Court of King's Bench with respect to the Business Combination, the expected closing date of the Business Combination, the expected timing for the delisting of Veren's common shares on the TSX, the expected timing for the cease trading of Veren's common shares on the NYSE, and the intention of Whitecap to terminate any reporting obligations it may have with the SEC.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as Whitecap's and Veren's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Neither Whitecap nor Veren undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Whitecap and Veren and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this press release is based include: successful closing of the Business Combination, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and satisfying all other conditions to closing, within expected timelines.
Additional information about assumptions, risk factors, and uncertainties on which the forward-looking information is based and that could cause Whitecap's or Veren's actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are described in the joint management information circular of Whitecap and Veren dated March 28, 2025, which is available on Whitecap's and Veren's SEDAR+ profiles at .
