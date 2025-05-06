Gigacloud Technology Inc Wins Two Gold Stevies At The 2025 American Business Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marks Third Straight Year of Honors Across Multiple Categories in Nation's Premier Business Awards Program

EL MONTE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it received 2025 Gold Stevie® Awards for“Fastest Growing Company of the Year” and“Achievement in Growth” at the 23rd annual American Business Awards®.

These latest achievements build on GigaCloud's growth momentum and established track record of industry recognition, following a Silver Stevie® Award in 2024 for“Achievement in Growth” and a Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 for“Fastest Growing Company of the Year.” While both awards celebrate growth, they honor different aspects of GigaCloud's performance.“Fastest Growing Company of the Year” (Up to 2,500 employees) recognizes the Company's outstanding pace in revenue and operational expansion.“Achievement in Growth” highlights the strategic vision and initiatives that have driven sustainable, innovation-led growth beyond just financial metrics.

“We are thrilled to receive two Gold Stevie Awards this year,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.“This dual achievement underscores the versatility of our B2B Marketplace and the strength of our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing model, which have been key drivers of our success, even in uncertain market conditions. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team as we continue to expand our global presence and deliver exceptional value to our marketplace participants.”

The American Business Awards , the nation's premier business honors program, received over 3,600 nominations this year. Winners were selected by a panel of more than 250 professionals worldwide. Judges praised GigaCloud Technology for its rapid ascent as a leader in B2B ecommerce, citing its $1 billion in annual revenue, global fulfillment footprint exceeding 10 million square feet, and its forward-thinking“Branding-as-a-Service” initiative-all exemplifying a scalable growth strategy that is reshaping the large-parcel supply chain.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: or by following GigaCloud on LinkedIn .



