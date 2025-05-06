Industry Leaders Reveal How Standards Transformed Their Business In New ANSI Video Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Standards Boost Business outlines the benefits of participating in standards development for C-suite executives and decision-makers across industry, government, and more. The online platform demonstrates how standards directly strengthen the economy by:



Accelerating market growth : Case studies demonstrate the economic impacts of standards across multiple sectors.

Increasing competitiveness and innovation : Customizable elevator pitches help executives understand the business advantages of standards participation. Supporting a framework for business success : White papers and economic research show how standards reduce barriers to trade, improve sustainability, reduce costs, and assure safety.

In the new video collection , industry professionals reveal how standards participation brought measurable results and other advantages for growth and innovation:



All Voices are Important in Standardization , Christian Dubay, NFPA, ANSI Board Chair

Where, How, and Why Microsoft Participates in Standardization , Laura Lindsay, Microsoft

How Codes and Standards Helped Increase Exports by 120% , Gaby Davis, IAPMO

Standardization for Innovation , Kerri Haresign, Consumer Technology Association

How Standards Help HP, Inc. be an Industry Leader , Muhammad Ali, HP, Inc. How Microsoft Benefits from Standards Participation , Laura Lindsay, Microsoft

Standards Boost Business is housed in ANSI's Impact of Standards page on , alongside additional resources including "Standards are Everywhere" graphics and "Standards Behind the Headlines" articles. Questions or comments on Standards Boost Business can be directed to [email protected] .

