Red Lobster Announces Winners Of National Ocean Sustainability Challenge

Middle school teams honored for innovative solutions to protect oceans, with Grand Prize winners earning trip to Los Angeles and hands-on STEAM experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster, the world's largest seafood restaurant company committed to serving high-quality, responsibly sourced seafood, is proud to announce the Grand Prize-winning team and four Runner-Up teams of the Red Lobster Ocean Sustainability Challenge. Middle school students from around the country were asked to develop innovative solutions for protecting or preserving our oceans and waterways.

From all the team submissions, a panel of leading ocean sustainability experts selected the 20 Finalists based on creativity, potential impact, use of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) skills and feasibility. These Finalists were then moved onto the crowd-voting phase where the general public voted for the favorite submission. The final five teams were determined by a combination of crowd votes and scores from the panel of judges. The final five teams were:

GRAND PRIZE TEAM

Sam Yuan (age 13), Sophie Kouklin (13), Viraj Kamath (14), and Ben Raphael (12) from University School of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, WI. They created a sunscreen to save the coral reefs.

RUNNER-UP TEAMS



Fiona Clapp (11), Blake Yezak (13), Jourdan Rolfsen (12), Janey Spikes (13), and Sophia Neyens (12) from Bishop Louis Reicher School in Waco, TX. They created a way to grow an algae farm in the ocean using nitrogen from a land fill.



Nella Travnicek (12), Miles Vaske (13), and Rhys Phillips (13) from Rex Mathes School in West Des Moines, IA. They developed a nitrogen tile drain filter.



Quinlan Blankinship (12) and Miro Vinck (12) from Putnam Avenue Upper School in Cambridge, MA. They used AI to decipher old whaling maps to better understand migration patterns.

Elia Wolk (13), Audrey Shin (13), Kayal Thuduppathy (13), and Zoe Hennenberger (13) from Cabin John Middle School in Potomac, MD. They developed a SIGMA robot for ocean exploration.

"We are incredibly proud of all the participants who took part in this impactful innovative challenge," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of Red Lobster. "The passion and ingenuity these students have demonstrated is inspiring, and it highlights the essential role that younger generations play in protecting our oceans. We look forward to seeing how these teams will continue to drive positive change in our oceans and the world."

Each member of the Grand Prize-winning team will receive an all-expenses-paid, three-day trip to Los Angeles, CA, to meet leading ocean innovators at AltaSea; free team registration to the 2025-2026 FIRST competition season; and a STEAM kit for hands-on learning. Their school will receive $1,000 in science supplies. Members of the Runner-Up teams will receive free team registration to the 2025-2026 FIRST competition season and a STEAM kit.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit or find us on Facebook , X , Instagram , Threads , or TikTok .

