Faith-Based Author Edward Beam Expands Ministry Reach, Builds Platform Blending Ministry And Publishing

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the release of The Gospel of I Am: A Love Letter from Jesus Christ (Second Edition), author and retired ministry leader Edward Beam is expanding his personal ministry into a publishing venture aimed at reaching readers beyond the church pew. The updated edition of his spiritual book marks a strategic step forward in Beam's mission to guide others into a personal relationship with Jesus, this time through a growing catalog of accessible, faith-based resources.Having spent decades in youth and men's ministry, the author brings his experience, teaching, and pastoral heart into his writing. What began as a personal outreach has since evolved into a purpose-driven publishing initiative focused on creating simple, authentic spiritual tools for readers at all stages of faith.The author's goal has always been connection, and through writing, he wants to help others discover that connection with Jesus, even if they've never stepped foot in a church.The launch of this second edition is accompanied by a broader vision: to build a platform that not only distributes Edward's books but also serves as a resource for devotional content, spiritual mentorship, and personal encouragement. Future plans include digital devotionals, speaking engagements, and collaborative ministry projects geared toward retirees, small groups, and men's fellowship networks.The author's first project, Crossing Your Bridges, was a yearlong devotional walk through the Bible. While it gained modest traction on Amazon, it helped establish his voice and clarified his commitment to serving others through writing. With The Gospel of I Am, Edward refines his focus, presenting a personal, Scripture-rooted message of identity and divine love in a conversational tone.Now operating from his home in South Carolina's 55+ community, the author is leveraging his background in ministry to offer a new kind of faith enterprise. One built on relationship, authenticity, and timeless truths.About the AuthorAuthor Edward Beam has walked with Jesus throughout his life, dedicating 25 years to youth ministry and another decade to men's ministry. Originally from Pennsylvania, Beam relocated to South Carolina after a 30-year career in state government. He currently devotes his time to writing and leading small groups. The Gospel of I AM is his second book, and he plans to release additional works.

