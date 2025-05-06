Hotel Equities And Springboard Hospitality Announce Strategic Merger

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA and HONOLULU, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Equities and Springboard Hospitality today announced a strategic merger, effective May 1, creating a scaled and differentiated hotel management company built to deliver value for hotel owners across branded and independent segments. The merger brings together two complementary organizations with distinct strengths: Hotel Equities, known for its superior performance in branded, select- and full-service assets, and Springboard Hospitality, a leader in managing independent, lifestyle, and resort properties. The combined company will operate a broad portfolio of properties across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America spanning urban, resort and outdoor destinations.

The newly merged entity will continue to operate as an owner-focused management company, offering tailored strategies backed by institutional-grade infrastructure, deep operational expertise, and a flexible, entrepreneurial mindset.

Ben Rafter, CEO of Springboard Hospitality, is the new chief executive officer of the combined company. Brad Rahinsky, former president and CEO of Hotel Equities, will assume the role of chairman.

“This next chapter for the combined company establishes scale with expanded regional insight and entrepreneurial agility to support owners across every asset class,” said Brad Rahinsky, chairman of Hotel Equities. Ben Rafter, CEO of Hotel Equities, added,“We start with what both companies do best: revenue generation and technology innovation. We've earned our reputation by unlocking new revenue opportunities, embracing technology to stay ahead of the curve, and tailoring creative solutions for each asset. From there our combined expertise allows us to move faster, think more creatively, and deliver long-term value in ways that legacy operators simply can't.”

Al Smith, Hotel Equities' president of hotel operations, will assume the newly created role of chief operating officer, and Rob Robinson, executive vice president of Springboard Hospitality, will transition to the role of president of Springboard Hospitality.

Hotel Equities' operational excellence, scaled purchasing power, and expansive North American footprint-combined with Springboard's entrepreneurial roots and strengths in commercial strategy, technology leadership, and deep expertise in West Coast and Hawaii markets-creates a powerful hospitality platform. This next chapter establishes meaningful scale with expanded regional insight and entrepreneurial agility.

A full suite of services-including operations, revenue management, marketing, food and beverage strategy, capital planning, and development-supported by dedicated teams and a strong track record in both branded and independent environments is offered. Additional announcements, including key hires and expanded services, will be shared in the coming months as the company builds toward its next phase of growth.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of 200 hotels, resorts, and outdoor hospitality destinations throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit .

About Springboard Hospitality

Springboard Hospitality is a premier third-party hotel management company, dedicated to transforming people, properties, and communities. Currently operating 51 hotels and resorts across 14 states, Springboard is a leader in managing localized and customized boutique lifestyle hotels in urban and resort markets. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in delivering customizable management solutions with a quant-driven strategy while serving owners. For more information about Springboard Hospitality, please visit , and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

