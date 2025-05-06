DGR Systems Expands Digital Foundations Strategy With Strategic Hires And HPE NASPO Contract Win In Florida
TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DGR Systems LLC is proud to announce a significant advancement in its Digital Foundations strategy with the expansion of key service capabilities, deepening OEM partnerships, and being awarded access to the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) NASPO ValuePoint and Cloud Contracts in the state of Florida.
This contract award is a major milestone in DGR Systems' commitment to delivering next-generation infrastructure and cloud solutions through its growing Digital Foundations portfolio. It reinforces the company's focus on providing scalable, secure, and future-ready platforms that support modernization initiatives across the public and private sectors.
To support this strategic direction, DGR Systems has made targeted investments in leadership talent, including the appointment of Steve Cavendish to lead the Digital Foundations drive, and Chris Black to drive growth and maturity of DGR's professional services offerings. These hires underscore the company's mission to align its people, processes, and partnerships around delivering measurable value to customers.
"Our Digital Foundations strategy is all about giving our customers the technical backbone they need to transform and thrive," said Steve Cavendish, Vice President Digital Foundations at DGR Systems. "Access to the HPE NASPO and Cloud contracts is a tangible result of our ongoing investments in OEM alignment, solution engineering, and service delivery excellence."
With the HPE contract, DGR Systems is uniquely positioned to deliver high-value solutions in compute, storage, networking, and hybrid cloud-paired with expert implementation and lifecycle support from a trusted local partner.
For more information on DGR Systems and its Digital Foundations offerings, visit .
Contact:
[email protected]
(813) 344-1615
Who is DGR Systems:
DGR Systems helps organizations build resilient digital foundations, secure operations, and transform their workplaces to thrive in an evolving technology ecosystem. From digital foundations and cybersecurity solutions to cutting-edge workplace innovations, DGR Systems delivers solutions that achieve measurable results, inspires transformation, and prepares customers for tomorrow.
SOURCE DGR SystemsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment