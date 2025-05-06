6WIND & Orange Strengthen Collaboration To Deliver Best-Of-Breed Cloud Connectivity Services & Security To B2B Customers

- Jean-Louis Le RouxPARIS, FRANCE, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance virtualized and secure networking software solutions, and Orange , one of the world's leading telco operators and digital service providers, announced the strengthening of their collaboration. This partnership aims to provide advanced secure cloud connections and cloud-based firewall services for its business and wholesale customers worldwide.Orange choses 6WIND's Virtual Services Router suite to continue its transition towards a fully software defined network, enabling flexible, efficient, and sustainable cloud services.This collaboration aims to redefine global connectivity through agile, virtualized network functions, promoting energy efficiency and rapid service deployment.Since 2022, Orange has been transforming its International Networks through the New Generation International Network transversal softwarization program. This initiative marks a major milestone moving to a more flexible, software-based network (through disaggregated, software-based infrastructure). As part of this transformation, Orange selected 6WIND's Virtual Service Router (VSR) suite - including Virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW) and Virtual Firewall (vFW) - to replace legacy hardware-based network.These services are designed to operate within Orange's Telco Cloud Points of Presence (SDN PoPs) strategically located within 10 miliseconds of our customers and 5ms of major cloud service providers across the globe. This enables Orange to provide value-added services to its customers, including secure access to leading Cloud Service Providers.Jean-Louis Le Roux, [EVP International Networks ], Orange:“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 6WIND to bring Cloud Connectivity to our customers. The deployment of 6WIND Virtual Service Router on our Telco Cloud allows us to offer highly secure, sustainable, and reliable cloud connectivity in a flexible and evolutive way. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing our sovereignty in technology and is a crucial step in our Network softwarization journey.”CapEx, OpEx, and Energy Efficiency Gains from Day One6WIND's VSR suite offers flexible licensing models that caters to Orange's evolving service requirements. It's recognized performance and ability to support multiple users empower Orange's engineering and operational teams to deploy and manage one of the most energy-efficient and agile cloud networking architectures available in the market for both enterprise and wholesale customers.Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND:“We are excited to collaborate with Orange on their services transformation journey towards a full software-defined architecture, leveraging our Virtual Service Router software solutions - including vSecGW and Firewall. By combining the power of 6WIND's virtual networking technology with Orange's extensive infrastructure, we are enabling a new level of cloud connectivity and security. This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to performance, sustainability, and cost efficiency - all essential to the future of networking.”This collaboration reflects the commitment of both Orange and 6WIND to redefine global connectivity through software-defined, cloud-native infrastructure. By replacing legacy hardware with agile, virtualized network functions, and embedding automation at scale, the two companies are advancing a next-generation model for secure, energy-efficient networking. Together, they are enabling the evolution toward programmable networks that meet the demands of digital transformation, while reducing carbon impact and accelerating time-to-service for enterprises and service providers worldwide.________________________________________About OrangeOrange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).For more information on the internet and on your mobile: , and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.Ibtissame Nafii – ...Krista Stephens – ...About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in virtualized and cloud-native networking software solutions. Specializing in high-performance and efficiency, 6WIND's products enable service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure, and sustainable networks. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services, AI-RAN Enablement and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND's software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. With a constant commitment to innovation, 6WIND enables its customers to embrace the new AI era and meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.

