MP Waqf Board’S New Building To Be Named After Former President Abdul Kalam: CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) The newly constructed building of Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board will be named after former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while chairing the 'Waqf reform public awareness' programme organised by the Minority Department of the state government at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal.

The programme, which was attended by intellectuals from the Muslim community and other dignitaries, witnessed a meaningful dialogue on this crucial issue.

Participants shared their views and suggestions for much-needed reform to revive the State's Waqf Board.

“Today, a meaningful dialogue took place with intellectuals from the Muslim community during a programme organised on the Waqf reform public awareness programme. We should realise the public welfare and resolutions, and help the weaker section. With this sacred objective, we should all work together,” the Chief Minister said after attending the programme.

After the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 was implemented following getting approval from the Parliament last month, the Madhya Pradesh government has begun physical verification of Waqf properties in the state.

The verification involved recording the status of tenancy and occupation of these properties, a senior officer of the state Revenue Department said.

Madhya Pradesh currently has a total of 23,118 Waqf properties. Sources said that the focus would be on the 14,986 landed properties, including houses, shops, lands and buildings in the verification exercise.

Meanwhile, the Muslim community continues to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, alleging that the BJP-led Centre has brought this contentious Act to suppress the Muslims.

Ever since the Waqf Bill became the Act, multiple pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Bill.