Pgx Testing Offers New Hope For Mental Health Treatment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Genemarkers uses PGx testing to personalize mental health treatment and improve outcomes during Mental Health Awareness Month.

- Anna LangerveldKALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Genemarkers , a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited precision medicine laboratory, is calling attention to the growing role of pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing in reshaping mental healthcare. By analyzing how a person's unique genetic makeup affects their response to medications, PGx testing helps to reduce trial-and-error prescribing, improve medication safety, and support better mental health outcomes by assisting patients to find the right treatments faster.Mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, often require highly individualized medication management, with treatment responses varying widely from person to person. Research shows that up to 40% of patients with depression do not respond well to their initial antidepressant. As many as two-thirds may need to try multiple medications before finding an effective therapy (1). This process can stretch out for months, during which symptoms may persist or worsen, leading to a higher risk of hospitalization, functional decline, and, in severe cases, self-harm or suicide.Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing offers a breakthrough approach to mental health treatment. By identifying genetic markers influencing how a patient's body metabolizes and responds to medications, PGx testing empowers providers to personalize treatment plans, leading to faster symptom relief, fewer adverse drug events, and better medication adherence.“Too often, patients face a long and painful journey to finding the right mental health medication,” said Dr. Anna Langerveld, President & CEO of Genemarkers,“Pharmacogenomic testing allows healthcare providers to tailor treatment choices from the start, helping patients to find effective relief, faster.”Beyond clinical improvements, PGx testing can also significantly reduce healthcare costs. A 2022 study found that primary care providers using PGx testing saved patients and payers an average of $3,398, while psychiatrists saved $1,308 per patient (2). Another study reported a 40% decrease in emergency department visits and a 58% decrease in hospitalizations when using PGx testing to guide treatment (3).“PGx testing doesn't replace a provider's expertise or clinical judgment, it enhances it,” added Langerveld.“It empowers healthcare providers with the actionable insights they need to make smarter, safer, and more effective prescribing decisions.”This Mental Health Awareness Month, Genemarkers urges clinicians, caregivers, healthcare organizations, and patient advocates to explore how PGx testing can help transform the mental healthcare landscape - leading to faster recoveries and safer treatments.About GenemarkersGenemarkers is a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited genomics laboratory specializing in pharmacogenomic testing. Genemarkers partners with healthcare providers, pharmacies, health systems, and employer groups to deliver high-quality PGx testing to improve medication outcomes, increase patient safety, and reduce healthcare costs. Genemarkers' PsychPainMarkers PGx Panel tests 3 genes associated with the safety and efficacy of 76 psychotropic medications, helping patients find the right treatments faster.Sources:1. Xu, L., Li, L., Wang, Q., Pan, B., Zheng, L., & Lin, Z. (2024). Effect of pharmacogenomic testing on the clinical treatment of patients with depressive disorder: A randomized clinical trial. Journal of Affective Disorders, 359, 117–124.2. Lisa, B. C., Lorenz, R. A., Li, J., & Dechairo, B. M. (2017). Economic Utility: Combinatorial Pharmacogenomics and Medication Cost Savings for Mental Health Care in a Primary Care Setting. Clinical Therapeutics, 39(3), 592–602.3. Perlis RH, Mehta R, Edwards AM, Tiwari A, Imbens GW. Pharmacogenetic testing among patients with mood and anxiety disorders is associated with decreased utilization and cost: A propensity-score matched study. Depress Anxiety. 2018 Oct;35(10):946-952. doi: 10.1002/da.22742. Epub 2018 May 7. PMID: 29734486.

