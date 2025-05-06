True Global Ventures Doubles Down On Bookitngo As Claritas Leads Series A Round To Accelerate AI-Powered Travel Tech

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Global Ventures (TGV) is proud to announce its continued and increased support for BookitnGo, participating in the company's latest Series A funding round led by Claritas Capital , a leading growth equity investor. This milestone marks a new chapter for BookitnGo as it solidifies its position at the forefront of AI-powered travel and hospitality innovation .

Claritas's leadership in the round brings strategic firepower and deep operational expertise to support BookitnGo's continued expansion. For TGV, this was an opportunity to double down on conviction: the firm joined with a super pro rata investment, reinforcing its strong belief in the company's momentum, vision, and execution.

Since TGV's initial investment, BookitnGo has scaled rapidly growing nearly 8x year-over-year and transforming from a promising disruptor into a high-performance platform reshaping the $1.6 trillion global travel industry. Monthly growth has averaged over 15%, and current projections indicate this pace will continue throughout 2025.

The company has surpassed $5.5 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) and crossed $1 million in net revenue , outpacing internal expectations and placing it on track to reach profitability by Q3 2025 .

This funding will enable BookitnGo to deepen its investment in AI-driven travel technology -technology that not only powers seamless, intelligent travel experiences for end users, but also empowers other travel tech companies to leverage BookitnGo's infrastructure and innovation. As legacy systems struggle to keep pace, BookitnGo is building a flexible, forward-looking platform designed to unlock new efficiencies across the travel ecosystem.

Konrad Wawruch, Founding Partner at TGV

"This is a business delivering real traction at a remarkable pace, and one that is turning AI innovation into tangible outcomes," Konrad said. "With Claritas joining the journey, BookitnGo is poised to scale faster, expand its partner network, and set new standards for the future of travel."

Claritas Capital – Theresa Sexton, Managing Partner

"Bookit N Go is delivering transformative travel infrastructure in some of the world's fastest-growing economies. By bringing intelligent automation and real time optimization to markets like India and the Middle East, they are enabling a new standard of access and efficiency for travel agents. At Claritas, we are proud to support a company scaling globally with such clear velocity."

Bookit N Go – Aman Mohindra CEO

Bookit N Go is excited to have Claritas lead this round and appreciate TGV for doubling down with their continued conviction and partnership. We're building AI-powered travel tech that's built to scale-making travel simpler and more intuitive for consumers, while helping travel businesses around the world tap into smarter tools to grow and compete.

In addition to product development, the new capital will also support expansion of go-to-market initiatives, onboarding of B2B partners, and margin optimization through predictive demand insights and inventory strategies. In an industry marked by fragmentation and legacy tools, BookitnGo is demonstrating what's possible when AI, speed, and simplicity come together.

With this round now complete, BookitnGo enters its next phase of growth-one defined by intelligent scale, smart execution, and leadership in redefining how the world experiences travel.

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures is a global venture capital firm investing in serial entrepreneurs building category leaders in AI and blockchain. With a focus on scalable, revenue-generating platforms, True Global Ventures has two funds: TGV 4 Plus Fund (early stage) and TGV Opportunity Fund (late stage). The firm focuses on technology-driven businesses like late-stage AI applications, with a strong track record in Enterprise AI and blockchain investments, supporting ventures that drive transformative change.

About Claritas Capital

Claritas Capital is a Nashville-based investment firm focused on supporting innovative growth-stage companies in technology and healthcare. With a strong track record of partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs, Claritas brings strategic guidance and long-term capital to help businesses achieve scale and industry leadership.

About Bookit N Go

Bookit N Go is a fast-growing BtoB AI-powered travel platform redefining how modern travelers discover, plan, and book their journeys. By leveraging predictive inventory management, intelligent recommendations, and seamless user experiences, the platform delivers personalized travel solutions with unmatched efficiency.

For more information, visit

SOURCE True Global Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED