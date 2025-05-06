Moe's Southwest Grill® Marks 25Th Anniversary With Four Straight Years Of Growth



Strengthening Franchise Development : Over the past year, Moe's opened 15 new locations across the country. With more than 120 signed agreements in various stages of development, the franchise pipeline is packed with opportunity – proving that entrepreneurs are eager to invest in a brand with strong consumer demand and a winning business model.

Driving Culinary Innovation: Moe's relentless focus on culinary creativity has led to top-performing LTOs, showcasing its reputation for providing the most flavorful menu options in the QSR Mexican sector.

Expanding Rewards Programs: With over seven million Moe Rewards members, Moe's expanded loyalty program keeps customers coming back for bold flavors and exclusive perks. Elevating Guest Experience: Moe's continues to focus on refreshing and modernizing the look of the brand to enhance the guest experience and drive bottom line results. Prototypical updates will continue throughout 2025, with locations seeing, on average, a double-digit increase in sales post-remodel.

"As we celebrate 25 years in the fast casual business, we are leading Moe's into a new era of growth," said Smith. "By harnessing our rebel spirit brand positioning and strategically investing in culinary innovation, guest experience and franchise development, we are positioning Moe's for sustained success. Our unwavering commitment to unparalleled flavor, a welcoming atmosphere, and continuous improvement will drive our brand forward and create lasting value for our franchisees and customers alike."

Unlocking Sales Growth Through Menu Innovation

Moe's remains steadfast in its mission to feed the rebel spirit in everyone. From 20+ fresh and free ingredients to a menu that champions customization, Moe's offers a vibrant dining experience unmatched in the Mexican fast-casual space. The brand's LTO strategy saw unprecedented success in 2024, with standout launches like Birria and Tequila Lime Chicken – the most successful LTOs since 2019.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Moe's unleashed its Eat Out Loud campaign, embracing boldness in every flavor, dish and interaction. Throughout the year, guests can expect a lineup of vibrant LTOs, in-house prepared salsas plus seasonal salsas and exclusive collaborations such as 2024's standout collaborations with Cheez-It and Mike's Hot Honey – marking a first for any Mexican fast-casual brand. The recently launched Munchies® Flamin' Hot® Snack Mix collaboration sets the stage for creativity to come.

Moe Rewards 2.0: Driving Franchise Success and Consumer Engagement

To better reward loyal fans, Moe's is remastering the Moe Rewards program to the tune of more exclusive offers, a faster track to earn redeemable rewards and new premium reward tiers.



Exclusive Perks: Moe Rewards members unlock exclusive access to special loyalty-only deals on fan favorites and LTOs, while also benefiting from weekly Moe Monday offers.

Fast Path to Rewards: Just $25 in spend now earns loyalty members a reward, incentivizing everyone from weekly regulars to lower frequency guests. New Premium Reward Tier: For the most loyal burrito lovers, the new Gold Tier recognizes top guests with 20% faster reward accrual after they earn 1250 points in a calendar year.

These enhancements are designed to benefit franchisees by driving consumer engagement and unit-level economics.

Fueling Franchise Development

Moe's Southwest Grill is offering limited-time incentives on commitments of 3 or more Franchise Agreements executed through December 15th, 2025, in select Emerging Markets. With opportunities for development in both traditional and non-traditional venues, including military bases, airports, and travel centers, the brand aims to strategically build density in existing markets while expanding its national footprint into 21 Emerging Markets - including Arizona, Arkansas, Southern California, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin. This targeted approach positions Moe's for sustained growth and reinforces its commitment to bringing its signature "Welcome to Moe's!" hospitality to every corner of the country, ensuring a robust and dynamic presence nationwide.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from bowls and burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of March 30, 2025, Moe's Southwest Grill had approximately 580 locations, and select locations offer catering and free chips and salsa with orders. Join Moe's Rewards for exclusive perks. Check us out online at to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based platform company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of March 30, 2025, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 6,900 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and over 65 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition, and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience for the second consecutive year.

* Average net sales in our 2024 fiscal year for 485 franchises that operated throughout such fiscal year in traditional locations (out of 502 franchises in traditional locations and 591 total franchises that were operating as of 12/29/24). See Item 19 of our March 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional details. Some outlets have earned this amount, but your results may differ. This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. We will not offer you a franchise until we have complied with disclosure and registration requirements in your jurisdiction. Contact Moe's Franchisor SPV LLC, located at 5620 Glenridge Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30342, to request a copy of our FDD. RESIDENTS OF NEW YORK: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the New York Department of Law. RESIDENTS OF MINNESOTA: MN Franchise Registration Numbers: Moe's Franchisor SPV LLC: F-8188.

