Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic And South-East Appoints Christian Haller As Regional Vice President, Signaling Strategic Leadership Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East , a leading network for accredited angel investors and innovators, is proud to announce the appointment of Christian Haller as Regional Vice President. Haller's role marks a step forward in the organization's commitment to accelerating growth and supporting high-potential startups across these dynamic regions.

Christian Haller brings more than 35 years of entrepreneurial and investment expertise to Keiretsu Forum. He currently serves on the board of innovative, actively funding companies including Tympanogen, Accelera.US and ALM Orthopaedics, and founded LifeLine Medical, a pioneer in wearable health technology.

Haller's extensive background includes founding The RavenOye Group, LLC, where he has supported seed and pre-seed medtech companies through commercialization and growth strategy. He is recognized for his leadership in entrepreneurial education, founding AdvaMed's Entrepreneur's Boot Camp and EBD's Japan Medtech Partnering Forum, and is a frequent speaker on topics of innovation and product commercialization.

“Christian's track record as a founder, investor, and board leader in promising life-science and tech startups will elevate our ability to source, vet and accelerate the deal flow that our members care about most. His strategic insight aligns perfectly with Keiretsu Forum's mission and will be invaluable as we expand our support for entrepreneurs and investors in the Mid-Atlantic and South-East regions.” said Howard Lubert , Area President of Keiretsu Forum MST.

“I am honored to join Keiretsu Forum as Regional Vice President,” said Christian Haller.“I look forward to working with our exceptional members and partners to accelerate innovation, support promising startups, and create value for our investor community.”

This expansion of leadership underscores Keiretsu Forum's dedication to building a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors, positioning the organization for continued growth and influence in the innovation economy.

