Peloton Consulting Group Launches AI Framework For Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Structured approach accelerates AI implementations while establishing a foundation for continuous transformation and innovation.

- Dave Harter, Chief Technology Officer, Peloton Consulting GroupBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peloton Consulting Group , a global leader in digital transformation services, today announced the launch of its comprehensive AI Framework for Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications - a comprehensive strategic approach designed to help organizations maximize the value of artificial intelligence across the enterprise. This framework emphasizes rapid value delivery while creating a scalable foundation for long-term innovation and transformation, leveraging Oracle's powerful AI Agent Studio and pre-built AI agents."Organizations are increasingly looking beyond experimental AI implementations to drive measurable business outcomes, yet many struggle with disconnected initiatives and a lack of strategic alignment," said Dave Harter, Chief Technology Officer at Peloton Consulting Group. "Our AI Framework for Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications provides a proven, structured approach that ensures immediate ROI while positioning organizations for sustainable transformation and innovation."The framework helps organizations overcome common AI implementation challenges, including siloed initiatives, misaligned technologies, unclear business objectives, complex customizations, governance concerns, data quality issues, and adoption barriers.Peloton's AI Framework for Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications is organized into seven strategic phases:1.Discovery: Through visioning workshops and exploration of foundational technologies, create a shared understanding of Oracle AI's potential.2.Identify High-Impact Opportunities: Prioritize use cases based on ROI, feasibility, and alignment with strategic goals.3.Define Use Cases & Approach: Translate business needs into actionable AI solutions with measurable KPIs and clear success metrics.4.Data Foundation: Assess and prepare data readiness through comprehensive mapping and quality evaluation.5.Prototype, Validate, & Optimize: Rapidly test and refine AI concepts using Oracle's AI solutions and Peloton's accelerators.6.Scale & Operationalize: Embed AI into core business processes with robust change management and performance tracking.7.Governance & Responsible AI: Enforce responsible AI practices, compliance standards, and guidelines from day one.Peloton's AI Framework is supported by industry-specific accelerators, pre-built AI solutions, and implementation templates, enabling faster time-to-value. It also aligns with Peloton's full suite of Digital Transformation Services, including advisory, implementation, integration, and managed services for Oracle Fusion Applications.The AI Framework for Oracle Cloud Fusion is available immediately to organizations worldwide and strengthens Peloton's commitment to delivering end-to-end value for Oracle Cloud customers.For more information about Peloton Consulting Group's AI Framework for Oracle Cloud Fusion Applications, visit .About Peloton Consulting GroupAbout Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further, faster. That is the Peloton way!

Elizabeth Murphy

Peloton Consulting Group

+1 650-255-2665

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.