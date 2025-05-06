Miss World 2025 Full Schedule: From Opening Ceremony, Tours, Heritage Walk To Grand Finale. Check All Details Here
To showcase Indian cultural heritage to the world, a carefully planned itinerary will give the participating contestants a glimpse of Telangana's culture, history and modern infrastructure. This global event marks A Revanth Redd helmed Congress government's initiative to establish the state as a premier tourist destination in India.Also Read | Who is Smita Sabharwal, the IAS officer overseeing Miss World pageant?
Let's explore the full Miss World 2025 schedule, including opening ceremony, tours, heritage walk and grand finale.Arrival and grand welcome at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
Few days before the event, beauty queens from across the globe have already arrived in the host city, including Miss Canada Emma Moserin, Brazil's Jensica Pedroso, South Africa's Joilez Jansen van Rensburg and Miss Portugal Maria Amelia Antonio. Meanwhile, pageant official Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley and competition organizer Jonathan Marksha landed in Hyderabad on May 5.Also Read | Miss World 2025 to take place in Telangana: All you need to know
Contestants from 116 countries are participating in the beauty pageant who are being accorded a traditional welcome.2. Opening Ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Date: May 10
The MIS World 2025 pageant will officially kickstart with a ceremony at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium featuring Telangana's folk and tribal dance performances, News Meter reported.3. Buddhist spiritual tour in Nagarjunasagar
Date: May 12
Contestants will be able explore culture through a spiritual tour to Buddhavanam - a Buddhist theme park in Nagarjunasagar, featuring stupas, sculptures and educational exhibits.4. Heritage walk in Old Hyderabad
Date: May 13
Charminar and Laad Bazaar will be the highlight of the heritage walk organised in Old Hyderabad. The heritage site and sprawling Laad Bazaar market are part Hyderabad's cultural landmarks.5. Handloom experiential tour
Location: Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district
Date: May 15
Contestants will be able to explore Telangana's handloom heritage through a visit to UNWTO-recognised handloom village lacated in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The village named 'Pochampally' is known for its Ikat weaving tradition.6. Miss World Sports finale at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium
Date: May 17
The Miss World Sports finale would be conducted at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.7. Miss World Continental Finale
Date: May 20-21
Fast-track selections for regional Miss World titles will take place at India's largest startup incubator - T-Hub.8. Arts and crafts workshop
Date: May 21
Contestants will participate in a hands-on workshop at the crafts village 'Shilparamam,' known for traditional Telangana crafts like Cheriyal painting and silver filigree work.9. IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Date: May 20 or 21
Miss World contestants would attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match, scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Deccan Herald reported.10. Miss World talent finale at Shilpakala Vedika
Date: May 22
The talent finale at Shilpakala Vedika will take place on May 22.Also Read | Lionel Messi to miss World Cup qualifiers against Brazil, Uruguay due to injury 11. Miss World grand finale at Hitex Exhibition Center
Date: May 31
Time: 5:30 PM to 1 AM (June 1)
The month-long pageant will culminate in a grand finale at Hitex Exhibition Center on May 31 where Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic will crown her successor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment