Compliancy Group's New Pricing And Packaging Delivers More Flexibility And Affordability For Healthcare Compliance

"One size doesn't fit all, especially in compliance," said Crispin Vary, CEO, Compliancy Group. "We've listened closely to our customers and designed a pricing model that gives them the flexibility to pay only for what they need-nothing more, nothing less."

Key highlights of the new offering include:



Lower entry price for budget-conscious organizations



Modular, customizable packages for scaling organizations



Access to new features, content, policy manuals, and training courses



Enhanced support for leading security frameworks like NIST, CIS, and ISO

A flexible model that empowers customers to choose only the tools they need

From HIPAA and HR compliance to risk assessment, employee training, and vendor management, the updated platform gives users a modern, streamlined experience tailored to their unique challenges-whether they're just getting started or expanding their existing program.

This release marks a significant step forward in Compliancy Group's mission to simplify compliance for healthcare organizations across the country, while meeting the real-world needs of SMBs and growing healthcare businesses.

To learn more about the new pricing and packages, visit or contact [email protected] .

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group empowers healthcare organizations to confidently tackle regulatory compliance challenges with user-friendly, customizable software. Our robust toolset streamlines compliance management, from tracking requirements and generating reports to managing incidents and analyzing organizational risks. With a simplified approach, we help reduce stress, improve patient trust, and enhance profitability. Endorsed by leading medical associations, Compliancy Group is the trusted solution for healthcare compliance. Discover how we can simplify compliance for your organization today!

