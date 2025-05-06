Kahramaa Signs Contracts Worth QR3.1Bn For Strategic Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the infrastructure of electricity networks in Qatar, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has signed four strategic contracts with a total value of almost QR3.1bn to meet electrical network demand in light of the country's fast-growing rapid urban development.

The contracts, signed with Elsewedy Cables Qatar Company (Qatar), Voltage Engineering (Qatar), Best and Betash Consortium (Turkiye), and Taihan Cable & Solution (South Korea), stipulate the construction of seven high-voltage substations, in addition to the required underground cables and overhead lines to connect these substations, totaling 212 kilometers in length.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and senior executives from Kahramaa and the participating companies.



Commenting on the signings, the Minister hailed Kahramaa's efforts in meeting the growing electricity requirements and said:“Today's signings are a reflection of our commitment to implement effective and comprehensive plans for our strategic projects that would ensure our networks' continued and sustainable ability to accommodate the unprecedented growth of the power sector and meet the increasing electricity demand.” Al Kaabi added:“I would like to seize this opportunity to thank President of Kahramaa H E Abdulla bin Ali Al Theyab, on his valuable efforts, and to thank all Kahramaa employees for their dedication and commitment, wishing them all the best of success.” On his part, Al-Theyab affirmed that the signing of these contracts is an important move towards further developing Qatar's electricity networks infrastructure, and said:“We are proud to collaborate with highly qualified national and international companies, and to stress our commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and supporting the local economy.

The awarding of the largest share of these contracts to Qatari companies reflects our great confidence in the capabilities of the local private sector and its pivotal role in achieving our development vision and achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.” Under these contracts, these companies will undertake the construction of electrical substations and the connection of cables and overhead lines, as well as the development of some existing substations to increase their capacity.

In line with Kahramaa's policy of encouraging Qatari companies and in accordance with the state's strategies to promote the private sector, the share of Qatari companies accounts for 58.4% (equivalent to QR1.8bn) of the total value of these strategic contracts.

The signing of these contracts is part of Kahramaa's efforts to develop the infrastructure of strategic electricity network projects in Qatar, to meet the network's needs given the rapid urban development in the State of Qatar.

The signing with two Qatari companies is evidence of the efficiency of local companies and their ability to keep pace with developmental plans in the electricity sector.